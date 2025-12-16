Donald Trump’s Niece Labels Him ‘Deeply Disturbed’ After ‘Vile’ Comments on Tragic Deaths

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a murder.

As Hollywood mourns the tragic death of veteran actor, activist, and filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, President Donald Trump has managed to drag the public spotlight toward him yet again. For what, you ask? For his sharp comments about the deceased couple.

The couple was found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on December 14, 2025. Rob and Michele died from stab wounds, including slashed throats. Michele Reiner was an actress, photographer, and producer, and the founder of Reiner Light, a photography and production company.

As per the BBC, Rob’s 32-year-old troubled son, Nick Reiner, was arrested several hours after the incident. Investigators have not released a possible motive, and the case remains under active investigation.

News outlets report that actor-director Rob Reiner (78) and his wife Michele Singer Reiner (68) were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, December 14, 2025. The LAPD is investigating the deaths as a homicide. Emergency services… pic.twitter.com/QyNYkAwII8 — 2VN (@2VNews) December 15, 2025

Several actors, politicians and family members of the couple offered their condolences. Donald Trump posted on social media, claiming the director was “tortured and struggling” and suggesting that Reiner’s outspoken criticism of him was responsible for his demise.

He described Reiner as suffering from what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a phrase Trump has frequently used to attack people who did not support his views. In addition, Trump also accused the actor of spreading false claims about Russian influence during Trump’s presidency.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” the 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social. Rob Reiner was a vocal critic of the Trump administration and often spoke against his policies.

Trump’s comments on Rob Reiner’s death draws rebuke even from MAGA loylaists! https://t.co/KvrCKhsoim pic.twitter.com/cwckH9y9pp — YELM COMMUNITY BLOG (@Yelm_Blogger) December 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s blunt post in the wake of the actor’s unexpected death sparked immense outrage. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger called the remarks “disgusting and vile,” while television host Whoopi Goldberg expressed disbelief, accusing Trump of hypocrisy and asking whether he had “no shame.”

Popular journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This is a dreadful thing to say about a man who was just murdered.” He further added, “Delete it, Mr. President.”

As per The HuffPost, Trump’s long-time critic Mary Trump has also slammed her uncle’s comments in her latest Substack newsletter titled “The Good In Us,” which was published on December 16.

In her post, Mary Trump accused the 79-year-old of being ruthless and claimed he was incapable of handling mourning for others in a proper way. She added that Donald Trump dislikes it when the spotlight is shifted towards someone else rather than him.

“Once again, you have gone out of your way to prove that you are a damaged and deeply disturbed man who cannot stand the fact that there are people in this world who are talented, valued, and loved,” she wrote, adding that these are qualities she believes her uncle lacks.

“You are beyond redemption,” she concluded. Previously, Trump has written many condescending posts about lawmakers and members of the opposition.

In addition, in November, Donald Trump called Bloomberg correspondent Catherine Lucey a “piggy” during a brief exchange aboard his Air Force One.

Mary Trump slammed the insults and said, “Donald is a lifelong, hardcore misogynist, so he really doesn’t like when women ask him tough questions. This actually happened yesterday.”

Both Mary Trump and former Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr John Gartner have claimed in several separate interviews that Trump’s physical and cognitive health have seen a sharp decline in his second term, as he is going to turn 80 in 2026.

LIVE: Mary Trump RESPONDS to BREAKING NEWS https://t.co/SR2hZ0SqBu — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 15, 2025

Consequently, Mary Trump recently made a strong claim about her uncle on her YouTube channel and in public interviews. On December 8, she revealed why she believes Trump is “so needy and grasping.”

Speaking on her show, ‘Mary Trump Live,’ the clinical psychologist said she has long attributed his constant need for validation to the way he was raised by his strict father, Fred Trump, whom she described as a “patriarchal, authoritarian sociopath.”

These comments stem from Trump’s rigid childhood patterns, where his emotions were suppressed owing to years of family trauma. “Nothing can substitute for love,” she said. “And in his most fearful moments, Donald knows that. And we are all paying the price for it.”