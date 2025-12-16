Trump Promised ‘Lower Prices’ on Day One — A Year Later, Americans Struggle to Afford Basic Needs, Poll Shows

Donald Trump talks the talk, but can’t walk the walk. The President, who promised affordability to his voters, has done nothing but disappoint them. The nation continues to suffer while Trump demands to be celebrated for a crisis that has yet to be solved.

If you believe Trump and his promises of a decreased cost of living, it might be a good time to uncross those fingers. The President confidently repeated his claims of planning to lower prices starting on “day one” throughout his campaign. Things have evidently not panned out according to Trump’s timeline because almost a year into his term, conditions have yet to improve for Americans who put their faith in him.

Host: Trump did not inherit the biggest inflation in US history. Inflation has actually picked up under Trump. Prices are up about 3% right now compared to when he unveiled his tariffs back in April. Grocery prices are up overall. pic.twitter.com/KVHmnSYNe6 — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 9, 2025

A poll conducted by Politico showed the reality of exactly how the 79-year-old has managed to overpromise and underdeliver to his voters. “Nearly half of Americans said they find groceries, utility bills, health care, housing, and transportation difficult to afford,” as per the poll.

The President is not making any immediate moves to fulfill his promise while Americans are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing prices. Being able to afford basic needs like groceries and health care has now become uncertain for many.

On the other hand, Trump carries an alternate narrative in his monologue and can be heard demanding to be revered for his inaction. Ironically, the President believes he has done justice to the promises he made while citing what critics describe as made-up data. He took to social media just last week to rant about the lack of credit on the citizens’ part.

“When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. He then implied that people were just unaware and blind to all the good he has done since his term started.

He also discredited the existing data but also claimed that the polls weren’t doing justice to the flourishing economy under his administration. “When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?”

A report by Alaska Native News reveals that 27% of Americans skipped their medical checkups due to rising costs in the last two years, while 23% have skipped prescriptions. NBC News’ poll also shed light on how 55% of Americans have cut back on their spending just to be able to afford necessities.

🚨 PETER DOOCY just nuked the White House spin with a brutal inflation reality check — Trump’s first year vs Biden’s: • Overall inflation: Biden 4.3% vs Trump 1.6%

• Grocery prices: Biden 3.8% vs Trump 1.4%

• Gas prices: Biden +24.4% vs Trump –5.4% Hard truth: Americans paid… pic.twitter.com/9AdEpOHk1h — Charlie’s Voice Rising (@CharlieK_news) November 16, 2025

The same report detailed how 53% were compelled to change their grocery buying habits to make sure they stayed within the budget they set. It’s only natural that people feel betrayed after the President failed to keep his word.

But it’s another story with the anger that is being felt nationwide over what many are seeing as Trump’s blatant attempt at deception. One year of his presidency has only been proof of his failure towards Americans, and his deceptive social media rants are a sorry excuse for the same.