2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

Jack White Calls Donald Trump “Disgusting, Vile Child” Over Controversial Post on Rob Reiner’s Death

Published on: December 16, 2025 at 8:22 AM ET

Jack White slams Donald Trump for his comments about Rob Reiner's death.

Vaishnavi Shetye
Written By Vaishnavi Shetye
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Jack White slams Donald Trump for his comments about Rob Reiner's death
Jack White slams Donald Trump for his comments about Rob Reiner's death (Image Source: Team Coco via YouTube/ @WhiteHouse via X.com)

Jack White has publicly called out Donald Trump for being “disgusting, vile, egomaniac.” This comes after the President took to social media to pen an extremely controversial post about the death of movie director Rob Reiner.

The bodies of Rob and his wife, Michele, were discovered at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents.

The tragic event left the world shocked and mourning the deaths of Reiner and his wife. Trump, on the other hand, had a reaction that evoked public outrage. The President took to Truth Social after the news of the director’s death broke out to criticize him.

In the post, he claimed that Reiner had died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Rocker Jack White took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out the President for his inappropriate post. “Trump, you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child,” he began.

White, 50, noted how neither Trump nor his supporters could defend his “gross” behaviour and “horrible insult” towards Reiner, who contributed so much to the industry. “To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin,” White said.

He publicly shamed the President for his actions and anybody who supports them. The rocker concluded his post while praying for Reiner and thanked him for the work that he did.

White has been a critic of the President’s for quite some time now. He previously spoke up against the use of his former band’s song ‘Seven Nation Army’ during Trump’s Presidential campaign.

“Oh….Don’t even think about using my music, you fascists,” White penned on Instagram at the time. He gave Trump a heads-up about the lawsuit that he would be filing for using his song.

The murders reportedly took place soon after Reiner and his son were involved in an argument. Rob and Nick got into a heated argument at a holiday party in West Los Angeles that had alarmed the rest of the attendees.

The 32-year-old has now been booked for murder and remains behind bars with no bail, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell. Rob Reiner was 78, and his wife Michele was 67 at the time of their deaths.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *