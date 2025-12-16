Jack White Calls Donald Trump “Disgusting, Vile Child” Over Controversial Post on Rob Reiner’s Death

Jack White has publicly called out Donald Trump for being “disgusting, vile, egomaniac.” This comes after the President took to social media to pen an extremely controversial post about the death of movie director Rob Reiner.

The bodies of Rob and his wife, Michele, were discovered at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents.

🚨 #NEW: Rob Reiner and his wife were reportedly found stabbed to death in their LA home. PEOPLE & TMZ report the alleged attacker is their son, Nick Reiner, now held on $4 MILLION bail. Nick publicly battled addiction and homelessness and even made Being Charlie with his… pic.twitter.com/JlLW9gLfEk — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 15, 2025

The tragic event left the world shocked and mourning the deaths of Reiner and his wife. Trump, on the other hand, had a reaction that evoked public outrage. The President took to Truth Social after the news of the director’s death broke out to criticize him.

In the post, he claimed that Reiner had died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Rocker Jack White took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out the President for his inappropriate post. “Trump, you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child,” he began.

White, 50, noted how neither Trump nor his supporters could defend his “gross” behaviour and “horrible insult” towards Reiner, who contributed so much to the industry. “To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin,” White said.

He publicly shamed the President for his actions and anybody who supports them. The rocker concluded his post while praying for Reiner and thanked him for the work that he did.

White has been a critic of the President’s for quite some time now. He previously spoke up against the use of his former band’s song ‘Seven Nation Army’ during Trump’s Presidential campaign.

“Oh….Don’t even think about using my music, you fascists,” White penned on Instagram at the time. He gave Trump a heads-up about the lawsuit that he would be filing for using his song.

Q: Republicans have denounced your statement on Rob Reiner. Do you stand by it? Trump: “I wasn’t a fan of his. He was a deranged person.” The man was murdered in his own home and this is the president’s response. No empathy. No restraint. Just cruelty, even in death. pic.twitter.com/EnKyGEdFEZ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 15, 2025

The murders reportedly took place soon after Reiner and his son were involved in an argument. Rob and Nick got into a heated argument at a holiday party in West Los Angeles that had alarmed the rest of the attendees.

The 32-year-old has now been booked for murder and remains behind bars with no bail, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell. Rob Reiner was 78, and his wife Michele was 67 at the time of their deaths.