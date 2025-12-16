Netizens Outraged by Donald Trump’s Remarks on Late Rob Reiner & his Wife

President Donald Trump has once again drawn criticism. His recent Truth Social post commemorating the loss of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, has left netizens outraged by his “lack of empathy.”

The President wanted to pay homage to the Reiners while also highlighting the horrible tragedy that took place on December 14, 2025. He made widely criticized remarks about their deaths calling Rob a “tortured and struggling” filmmaker. Critics focused on what they interpreted as the main point of Trump’s post: a reference to “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 09:51 AM EST 12/15/25 pic.twitter.com/dlVxHGFhkx — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 15, 2025

According to the President’s Truth Social post, the late filmmaker was reportedly “obsessed” with the MAGA leader and his judgments, which allegedly affected his mental state and, according to the post, contributed to the deaths of him and his wife. The President’s controversial remarks regarding Rob’s support of Democrats, which suggested anger played a role in his and his wife’s deaths, have also drawn widespread attention online.

Most of the users commenting on X were political figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Stephanie Bice, Thomas Massie, Mike Lawler, among others. While their opinions varied, they reportedly agreed that Trump’s remarks were inappropriate.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Lawler and Massie both agreed that people’s political beliefs should never be subject to violence, let alone ridicule.

Greene called the filmmakers’ deaths a “family tragedy” and emphasized that they were not “political enemies.”

Similarly, Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon said he would have expected “a drunk man, and not the President of the United States,” to make such remarks amid a serious homicide.

It wasn’t just fellow political colleagues who were deeply outraged by his statements on the Reiners’ deaths. Critics also took to X to express their disagreement and anger.

One user appeared to agree with Representative Greene, saying, “You as President should not be commenting on this, it is horrific, and stop making it political.”

Another user, seemingly a POTUS supporter, called Trump out for being “insensitive” and urged him to apologize to the Reiners’ family. The user wrote, “I’m heartbroken over these harsh and insensitive words from my POTUS to a family grieving.”

Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it. pic.twitter.com/j3dvzRxLQJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 15, 2025

A third user recalled a famous quote, “Sometimes it’s better not to say anything if you don’t have anything good to say. Just sit it out.”

A fourth user called out Trump’s fellow Republicans, urging them to hold the President accountable for his words. The user said, “Republicans need to get some balls and stand up to the guy they call their President!”

This remark perfectly echoed Massie’s earlier comments, in which he challenged his fellow GOP members and the White House staffers to openly call out Trump for his words against the Reiners during their time of mourning.

Despite Trump’s grim remarks, developments in the cold-blooded murder of the Reiner couple have brought some clarity to the case. Recently, police reportedly arrested their son, Nick Reiner, in connection with the homicide. More details are highly anticipated.