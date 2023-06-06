Shakira Bruised Tom Cruise's 'Ego' by Allegedly Rejecting His Advances, Says an Insider

It has recently been reported that Shakira allegedly bruised Tom Cruise's ego after she rejected his advances. According to an insider, this encounter took place during the Formula 1 Grand Prix event, and the outcome has left Cruise feeling stung.

Shakira encountered Cruise at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, sparking rumors of potential romance. This meeting sparked an interest in Cruise, who, according to close sources, believed he and Shakira shared incredible chemistry. He even confided in his friends, expressing his certainty that they would be dating in no time.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

However, it appears that Shakira had a different perspective on their interaction. According to insiders, she politely conveyed to Cruise's team that she was not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship. Citing her recent split with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, Shakira is said to have requested Cruise to stop his flirtatious advances. This decision was rooted in her desire to focus on herself and her personal life, rather than getting involved in a new romance so soon after a breakup.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part – she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested," an insider said, as per The News.

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him," a source told US Weekly. "He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids [Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10] and career for now."

The rejection bruised Cruise's ego, leaving him feeling stung. Speculations about a possible romantic involvement between Shakira and Hamilton further exaggerated Cruise's feelings of hurt. "It was a huge dent to Tom's ego," the insider revealed. The insider claims that the blow was amplified because Cruise considered Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion and close friend of Shakira, to be "his buddy."

According to the insider, Cruise has been struggling for years to find the "right person." Known for his high standards, he has been hesitant to settle for anything less than perfection in a potential partner.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were spotted in restaurant Cipriani in Miami pic.twitter.com/FXYyt38KWl — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 8, 2023

Shakira and Hamilton's romantic date aboard a luxurious yacht had recently sent fans into a frenzy. Shakira looked absolutely stunning in an elegant dress, while Hamilton exuded casual charm in his attire. A fan-captured video captured a beaming Shakira as she joined Hamilton and his friends at their table. With Shakira recently making Miami her home following her split from Barcelona star Piqué, rumors about her love life have been swirling in the media.