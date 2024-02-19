Trump Lashes Out at AI Photos That Make Him 'Look Fat' Immediately After NY Fraud Ruling

On Friday, former US President Donald Trump used to social media to vent his frustrations. He claimed that fake photos of him on the golf course with a huge stomach were produced by media outlets using artificial intelligence. He posted on his Truth Social just minutes after it was announced that New York Judge Arthur Engoron had decided he must pay $355 million in damages in his New York civil fraud case.

Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, "The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to create the picture on the top left. These are despicable people, but everyone knows that. The other pictures are me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference. Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!"

The allegedly embarrassing photo shows the former commander-in-chief mid-swing, his protruding belly pressing up against his shirt's material. Shortly before, Engoron issued a decision finding Trump and his colleagues guilty of fraud, prohibiting him from holding any position of authority or directorship inside a New York company or other legal organization for three years and imposing hefty penalties on him.

In addition, Trump's adult sons were fined $4 million each and prohibited from doing business in the state for two years. "Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological," Engoron said, criticizing Trump for his refusal to acknowledge any responsibility.

The Republican front-runner for president faced threats to his company in a preliminary judgment last year from the same court, which previously ordered the 'dissolution' of corporate organizations that owned several of his prominent buildings. This created the threat of potential fire sales of additional assets, including the Wall Street skyscraper Trump Tower. Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court, however, canceled the dissolution.

Rather, he declared that the Trump Organization would be subject to two monitors appointed by the court to ensure that it stopped providing fictitious numbers. Trump may no longer have the corner office, but as the company's owner, he is still free to choose someone to represent him. The fines will severely damage Trump's finances at a time when he is dealing with additional expensive legal fees from several other legal matters.

Separately, writer E. Jean Carroll sued Trump for slander and sexual assault, and the court awarded her $88 million. In addition, Trump must reimburse interest from the dates on which he was paid for his alleged fraud. The Attorney General of New York claimed that the pre-judgment interest would raise Trump's expenses by an additional $100 million. But the Trump team has said that it would file an appeal. That implies that although he will need to post a bond or escrow, which might tie up funds while awaiting the appeal, he won't have to give up the whole sum just yet.