Sarah Jessica Parker Recalls 'Embarrassing' Past With Robert Downey Jr. And His Addiction

Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared a memory from her "embarrassing and angry" past with Robert Downey Jr. She also gave a rare insight into her tumultuous equation with the "Iron Man" actor amid his struggle with substance abuse.

According to The New Yorker, on June 19, Parker recalled the time she was an enormous support to her ex-Downey Jr. The "And Just Like That" actress revealed that people dismissed her problems, but despite that, she provided "stability" for the "Sherlock Holmes" star.

The 58-year-old actress recalled, "People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time." Parker and Downey Jr. dated from 1984 to 1991. However, she remained grounded and didn't rebel against the dire circumstances.

However, this didn't mean she was unaffected by it all. She added, "That made me angry and embarrassed me." Nonetheless, Downey Jr. acknowledges and appreciates Parker for her efforts. In a statement via his representative, Downey Jr. told The New Yorker that he has "great respect" for Parker, whom he dated for seven years, per PEOPLE.

In fact, the past lovers have good things to say about one another. The ex-couple met on the sets of their film "Firstborn," and love sparked between them. Although their relationship couldn't withstand the test of time, the actors spoke fondly of each other before calling it quits.

Downey Jr. has been sober for over two decades, but the actor has always been vocal about his struggle with addiction. Parker had to face considerable challenges, but she highlighted one particular fact: that the relationship with Downey Jr. was more parental than romantic.

With substantial efforts, including a string of bizarre arrests and stints in rehab, Downey Jr. was declared sober in the early 2000s. In his Netflix documentary, about his fight against drugs, called "Sr.", he also discussed his father, Robert Downey Sr., reported HuffPost. He didn't forget to acknowledge Parker's many attempts to help him throughout their years together.

"I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn't jibe with Sarah Jessica because it is the furthest thing from what she is," the actor told PARADE in 2008, per PEOPLE. Downey Jr. continued, "She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn't get my act together."

Looking back, Parker feels the challenging relationship with Downey Jr. was an agent to a life lesson for her. In 2018, Parker opened up about the "valuable lesson" in a cover interview for PEOPLE. "I learned how to take care of myself. A huge amount of time was spent making sure he was okay."

She continued, "At a certain point, I had the courage to say, 'I am going to walk away, and I am just going to pray that you don't die.'" All said and done, Parker settled with Matthew Broderick and has three children. Downey Jr. tied the knot with Susan Downey in 2005, and the couple are parents to son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8.

