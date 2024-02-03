Here are 10 Celebrities Who Were Either Slapped or Humiliated on Stage

10 Unforgettable Moments When Celebs Were Performing On Stage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

The entertainment industry is a bustling amalgam of benevolence mixed with a hint of unfazed drama and emotion. Hollywood has transformed into a hub for producing some of the greatest actors and musicians to date. Their creativity, skill, passion, and love for acting or producing music are some of the many reasons celebs have earned fandoms across the world. Whether it’s Taylor Swift, Robert Doney Jr., Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth, or a plethora of other successful celebrities, their fame is well-deserved. Each wonderful person can light up the stage or a room they’re in. Be it a simple interview, a live performance, or the honor of hosting an award ceremony. Nothing can go wrong, right? Well, for some of the most emanated celebs, things have gone awry when on stage! Take a look at 10 celebs who’ve experienced being gobsmacked, ambushed, or in some cases humiliated on stage as reported by Buzzfeed:

1. Taylor Swift Ambushed On Stage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicky Loh

Swift has continued to be the talk of the town even before Travis Kelce waltzed into her life! This global icon has a fandom of her own - ‘Swfities’ who deeply cherish and have admired Swift for nearly a decade. Naturally, some overly enthusiastic fans attempted to wiggle their way through security to meet her. One such noteworthy incident was in 2014 when a fan stormed his way onto the stage to see the Blank Space singer and pass on a note as claimed by The Irish Independent. Swift was in the middle of performing We Are Never Getting Back Together when she was suddenly face-to-face with the person. To allow Swift to resume her performance, the fan was immediately escorted away from her by security.

2. Sharon Osbourne Throws A Drink On Megan Hauserman

Image Source: VH1

Sharon Osbourne is the wife of famous rock star Ozzy Osbourne and the two are one rocking couple! She, however, earned her fame and fortune by appearing on the discontinued reality television singing competition, The X Factor. Osbourne was not known to take to insults very well and would give back what she got. A 2009 article by The Daily Mail UK recounts Osbourne’s outburst during a Charm School reunion when Megan Hauserman reportedly insulted her husband. Hauserman curtly told Osbourne that neither she nor her hubby should be “allowed to reproduce” and that “one of her is enough.” That didn’t go very well for Hauserman because, in the blink of an eye, Osbourne doused her with juice in her glass. Well, that was intense!

3. Olivia Wilde Served On Stage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

Olivia Wilde is best known for her role in Don’t Worry Darling where she acted alongside her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. While her career seems to be blooming sadly, the same can’t be said for her love life. The Cowboys & Aliens actress went through a heartbreaking divorce with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. The former couple share two children, Otis Alexander, 9, and Daisy Josephine, 7 as per People. With divorce and kids, custody becomes a natural next step. However, as noted by The Guardian in 2022, Wilde was sadly served confidential court documents in a manila envelope while she was promoting her movie with Styles. A Variety Cover Story interview from 2022 revealed the ordeal to have been “deeply painful” for Wilde.

4. Justin Bieber's 2010 End Show Fiasco

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noel Vasquez

Justin Bieber was propelled to fame in 2009 when he first performed One Time on stage at just 15 years old! His dazzling good looks, angelic voice, and playful demeanor were enough to win anyone over [it still does!]. But, he still had some haters as a mere teenager growing up in a world of fame. During a 2010 performance, Bieber was seen enjoying his time performing and was surrounded by a sea of fans cheering for him. Suddenly, someone threw a pack of Sour Patch Kids and a t-shirt at him, stopping him in his tracks. Unfazed and unwilling to create a scene, Beiber simply said, “OW! That didn’t feel good…” And continued with his performance.

5. Water Bottle Thrown At Harry Styles

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Who doesn’t recognize this handsome heartthrob from the beloved and sadly discontinued boyband ‘One Direction?’ Harry Styles’ blue eyes and gruff yet mellow voice are more than enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. Moreover, his kind heart and gentle nature make him a beloved singer in the music industry. Well, not everyone’s a fan despite all that. In 2015, Styles was in the middle of performing with the other members of the aforementioned band when someone threw a water bottle at him! He was perplexed for a few moments, but quickly regained his composure and continued singing his heart out.

6. Beyonce Grabbed On Stage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Buda Mendes

Beyonce is a renowned singer and dancer whose fame has continued for a decade and will possibly continue to rule the hearts of many for eons to come. The Queen B is known to deliver stellar live performances. Like other singers and performers, she too was caught off-guard when a passionate fan in Brazil jumped on stage and tried to get a hug in 2013. Although she was flummoxed, Beyonce maintained her cool and offered a quick hug before he was swiftly escorted off stage by security. After he’d been taken away, she said, “He just got excited. It’s all right!”

7. Ariana Grande Had A Lemon Thrown At Her

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Ariana Grande started in the entertainment industry as a talented actress with a bubbly and warm persona. However, she soon discovered her gifts as a singer and quickly switched her career to singing. She’s produced some of the biggest hits of the century such as 7 Rings and Dangerous Woman among others. Now, it isn’t odd or unheard of for celebs or singers to have things thrown at them during a performance. Objects like t-shirts, flowers, water bottles, and more are rather common. But, a lemon?! You can read that again! During a 2019 Coachella performance, a video of Grande being struck by a lemon went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Because she was in the middle of a song and couldn’t exactly stop, so after a moment of acknowledgment, Grande resumed being awesome.

8. Billie Eilish's Ring Mysteriously Stolen

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erika Goldring

Billie Eilish quickly became a beloved new generation singer when her hit song When The Party’s Over went viral, earning her several accolades after. Apart from her breathtaking vocal range which is hard to master, she’s also known to own some pretty unique jewelry. She’s often been spotted with grunge aesthetics that match her oversized attire. Whether it’s layered jewelry with chunky chokers and enormous rings, she can certainly pull it off quite well. But, her ring unexpectedly got pulled off her during her ACL Festival show in 2019. Eilish was touching the hands of a few fans while performing when she realized someone had flicked her ring! Eilish’s reaction remains priceless! But, sadly the ring never returned.

9. Mariah Carey Fan Stormed On Stage For A Hug

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

One of the most legendary OG singers includes the breathtaking Mariah Carey! Her honed skill of being able to hit some impressively high notes is one of the many reasons she’s one of the most well-established singers in the world. Her song All I Want For Christmas is all that can be heard for almost the entirety of the holiday season. Carey has traveled the world delivering some marvelous shows! However, her most memorable might be her 2012 Monaco performance. While she was in the middle of a melodious symphony a fan barged onto the stage and hugged the flabbergasted singer. It took quite a few minutes till her bodyguards swarmed on stage and escorted the fan away. During that time she said, “My security is impeccable!”

10. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

And now, the most awaited and remembered moment in cinematic history: The day Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The aforementioned award ceremony can quickly turn into a platform for drama with celebs taking serious [and not-so-serious] digs at each other. But, no one anticipated what came next during the 2022 Oscars. Rock was in the middle of joking about Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith was seen cooly walking towards the Madagascar voice actor. The next thing you know, Rock received a hard slap across his face leaving him and everyone else gasping and dead in their tracks with surprise. Rock was still reeling from it and the two even had beef amongst themselves. Although the gesture got Smith banned from attending the ceremony for a while, Rock and he eventually sorted their issues and are on amicable terms today. Nonetheless, what an OMG and unforgettable moment!!