Raquel Leviss Slammed Over Weak Excuse For Sleeping With Her Best Friend's Boyfriend Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss admits she was wrong to have slept with Tom Sandoval while he was with Leviss' best friend Ariana Madix. Leviss finally opened up on the reason behind why she allegedly got into a ‘physical relationship’ with her best friend, Ariana Madix’s now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Her affair was brought to light in the last season of Vanderpump Rules. It certainly was an emotional rollercoaster for both fans and the cast because of the drama and plot twists involved especially with Levis and Sandoval’s affair. Fans hit out at Raquel Leviss claiming she offered a weak excuse for betraying her best friend

Sources from The Hollywood Gossip revealed that Leviss will not be back for the upcoming season she is prioritizing her mental health. Following this news, she confessed that the only reason she was with Sandoval physically was because “she hated herself!” During a podcast with Bethenny Frankel, Leviss lashed out at her fellow co-stars from the show and even accused the series of unfairly compensating her for the time on the reality show. As Leviss continued to accuse the show and her castmates of her own claims, several of them curtly responded.

One of her responders was Jared Barnes, a Bravo commentator who shared his thoughts. “If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so bad, you should’ve let him know that this tryst, the situation that was going on between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up,” said Barnes. Since news of her relationship between her and Sandoval went viral, Leviss thought it best to ignore any sort of comment or statement made regarding her. But in this case, she decided to agree with Barnes and explained herself accordingly.

“I should have had more self-respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom,” confessed the reality star. She went on to elaborate on her circumstances. “Looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health’ which I can now see was magical thinking,” noted Leviss in reflection.

She then talked about how Sandoval would often come up with numerous excuses to prolong his breakup with Madix and that he had a problem facing conflict. “He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy than to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it,”

In conclusion, she agrees with Barnes’ claims and regretfully notes how she should’ve proceeded with this whole situation in the first place. “So yes, absolutely you’re 100% right. It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation…Now, I know better.” she claimed. While things may have calmed down for now, the hostility between several cast members of Vanderpump Rules and Leviss is still sadly thriving. Whether or not these issues would be worked out between them is yet to be seen.

