Robert Kardashian Sent "Self Help" Audio Tapes to Teenager Kris Jenner For Organising Parties & Home Decor

The Kardashian family isn’t new to being involved in scandals, for instance, Kris Jenner has been involved in numerous controversies in the past since she divorced her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian. The two had quite the tryst and were ever so in love, but shortly after Kris' affair came to light, the couple filed for divorce. Although their lives before the divorce appeared quite rosy, there was actually so much more history to how Kris was reportedly “groomed” as a teenager before she could even marry Robert.

According to a 2017 article by The Sun, a sensational book known as “The Kardashians: An American Drama” unfolded some shocking information about the history behind Robert and Kris’ relationship much before marriage. Authored by Jerry Oppenheimer, the book sheds light on the Kardashians' personal and professional life.

As per Oppenheimer, the lawyer was reportedly overly fond of an old sci-fi thriller movie known as The Stepford Wives featuring. Which was about how men with menacing intentions would often transform their significant others into “beautiful robots” for the sake of taking care of the house and satisfying their sexual needs as and when they desired.

The author believes that perhaps Robert too wanted to turn his fantasies and obsession with the movie into a reality. Oppenheimer further stated that Robert was now hell-bent on “programming” his then-girlfriend Kris, a teenager, to eventually embody such a role. To accomplish his supposed goal, the famous lawyer allegedly went to the length of sending 17-year-old Kris self-help audio tapes that contained instructions on soiree etiquettes and how to best decorate a home in 1978.

Oppenheimer in his book gave a brief account of Kris’ past and the reason Robert possibly felt she was an “ideal candidate” to fit the bill of his fantasy. The Kardashians star had a rather rough beginning and was from a not-so-great part of San Diego. As per reports, her father who was an alcoholic abandoned her at the tender age of seven.

Kris was left alone with her mother Mary Jo and grandmother who took care of her well, raising her to become the strong independent, and fierce woman that she is famously known as today. The author took note of how Robert’s plans were foiled after he presumably “underestimated” Kris’s resilience. Oppenheimer quoted a source that mentioned how “It backfired on him.” Since leaving Robert all those years ago, she’s worked her way up and in fact, Forbes recorded Kris’s current net worth to be a whopping $200 Million.

