Kendall Jenner Is Trolled by Fans for Oversized 'Diaper Outfit' on Runway: “Is This Fashion?”

Kendall Jenner's recent Jacquemus' Paris Fashion Week outfit posed endless possibilities for creativity, and social media had a field day with their guessing game. Jenner walked the carpet in a pantless cloud outfit on Monday, June 26, 2023. The dress was inspired by Princess Diana, as revealed by the creative director. However, it left fans scratching their heads.

The 27-year-old model put on a leggy display in a bottomless white "cloud-like" mini and bloomers dress that covered only the top of her body, per Daily Mail, but fans mocked her look, with some suggesting it looked like an oversized diaper that seemed to have swallowed her up. The dress seemed to be shrinking her torso unnaturally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The dress drew a number of hilarious comments from fans who just didn't know what to make of it, except make fun of it.

The dress was featured on Vogue India's Instagram account, and confused fans flocked to the comment section of the video clip. @_angelaggarwal joked, "It's giving diaper." A second fan, @aboutailar, compared her to a sweet confectionary and wrote, "Oh! a Walking marshmallow." @akshie1, questioned, "Is this Fashion?" while @glambyafifaa._ commented, "Me casually walking from the bedroom to downstairs during winters with blanket draping."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

American Vogue also shared the story on their Instagram handle. A fan, @nadiakismet, asked, "Why does Kendall look like she smelled something bad?" More fans came up with their own versions of the dress. Another fan, @taypoppe, commented, "Why is Kendall a shower cap?"

Some other comparisons included a human scrunchie, flower diaper, floating cloud, loofah-like, etc. A tweet by a fan cracked everyone when it compared her look to the "fitted sheets" that had been wrongly folded. The unflattering dress received other funny references like airbags, garbage bags, paper towels, mozzarella balls and whatnot.

When folding the fitted sheet goes wrong. — 👈 Luigi 😷 Scardoffi 🛸🌞🦅🐓 (@Luigi_Scardoffi) June 26, 2023

Other than Jenner, models like Gigi Hadid also walked the runway for Jacquemus' Paris Fashion Week while Hollywood A-listers like Claire Foy, Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Longoria, Karol G, and David and Victoria Beckham looked on.

Moving to the jewelry, her pearl choker had a striking resemblance to Princess Diana's necklace she wore in November 1994 for her famous "revenge dress." Her brunette hair was swept into a slicked-back bun, with subtle make-up to compliment her look, including soft blush and light brown lipstick.

However, it's not the first time the model received backlash for her bizarre outfits. She had been lambasted for her looks in the past as well. In February 2023, Jenner modeled a $5,760 one-legged Alaïa jumpsuit and posted it on Instagram.

Slay or nay on Kendall Jenner's one-legged look? 🤔



The model had a party for one in a $6000 Alaïa jumpsuit, jumping on the bed without spilling a single drop of her glass of wine! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6HiFAtNP84 — Etalk (@etalkCTV) March 1, 2023

Fans called it outright ridiculous, and some even joked, "Imagine only shaving one leg." In December last year, she showed off a heavily padded leather Loewe jacket, only to be told the $7,750 design "kind of looks like a b*llsack," per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

