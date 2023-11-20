Nearly two months ago, Taylor Swift finished the US leg of her Eras Tour with great success; however, her Brazil leg has met with a tragic, unanticipated catastrophe. Ana Clara Benevides, a young fan, had a cardiac arrest in the intense heat just before the Blank Space hitmaker performed on stage for the first night of a three-night engagement in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Now, a viral fan video showcasing Swift gasping for breath after performing Bejeweled at the same venue has surfaced. On stage, Swift could be seen attempting to regain her composure by taking deep breaths due to the sweltering heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Helps Thirsty Fan by Throwing Water Bottle During Rio de Janeiro Concert

As per Mirror, the scary moment left loyal Swifties shaken to the core. They expressed their concern on social media for the safety of the Lavender Haze songstress. One fan wrote, "Omg, this breaks my heart on so many levels." A second fan then added, "She’s so professional, but watching her like this, my best wishes go to her." Yet another person stated, "In 120 degrees, I’m not f***ing surprised. This venue is insane."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Emma McIntyre

A fourth fan added, "This video is so scary and sad to see. I know it’s probably due to the heat that Taylor is struggling to breathe, but this is exactly how I look when I’m having a panic attack. I truly hope she’s okay and looking after herself." Meanwhile, a fifth fan mentioned: "This video is so scary, as well as seeing her struggling to breathe. We all can see that she wasn’t at her best, and the decision to reschedule the concert was the best one." "She looks like she’s about to throw up or faint. This is horrible," a sixth fan tweeted.

honestly i’m worried about taylor herself… PERFORMING in that heat cannot be easy either, and if she’s sweating that much, she absolutely has to rehydrate. when does she have time to drink?? — DD🧣🪩 | saw taylor 🫶 (@taysburningred) November 18, 2023

Also Read: Travis Kelce Sends Heartfelt 'Shout Out' to Taylor Swift as She Takes the Stage for Eras Tour in Brazil

As reported by The UK Sun, Swift decided to postpone the Saturday concert to Monday following the death of her fan on Friday. The Wildest Dream songstress shared a statement in an Instagram Story on Saturday: "I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio." She added, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

Also Read: Taylor Lautner Has ‘Zero Complaints’ About Being Taylor Swift’s ‘Best Ex’: “Nice Compliment”

Ana's final video showed her bearing through 35 C (95F) conditions at the Rio de Janeiro stadium. This is the last footage she had before passing away. In the final live video, Ana told her supporters that she had been inside the stadium since 11 a.m. to secure a spot close to the front of the stage. She fanned herself to cool down and sought to stay out of the heat under a large umbrella a man seated next to her was holding. She seemed content and thrilled at the possibility of seeing Taylor begin her concert, despite the extreme heat, calling it a 'dream come true.'

More from Inquisitr

This Is Why Travis Kelce Apologized to Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Dad

Taylor Swift Shares Emotional Note for Young Fan Who Died After Falling Ill During Eras Tour