US Postal Service Is Secretly Spying On Americans' Social Media, Report Says

A Wednesday report from Yahoo News claims that the United States Postal Service is running a secret program that monitors and collects Americans' social media posts.

The publication outlined the covert surveillance project — called the Internet Covert Operations Program, or the iCOP — and claimed that the effort includes the tracking of posts for planned protests.

“Analysts with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) monitored significant activity regarding planned protests occurring internationally and domestically on March 20, 2021,” a private March 16 bulletin obtained by Yahoo News allegedly read.