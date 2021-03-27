Donald Trump Is 'Running Out Of Time To Learn From His Mistakes,' Reporter Says

Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson recently voiced her opinion on the possibility that former President Donald Trump is planning to endorse Jane Timken for the 2022 United States Senate election in Ohio.

"President Trump is running out of time to learn from his mistakes. And this would be another mistake," she tweeted of the possibility on Saturday morning.

The comment was a response to conservative activist Ned Ryun, who said he heard rumors that Trump is again thinking about the possibility.