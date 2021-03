Author Will Black believes that former President Donald Trump should receive around 35 years in prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

"The extremists Trump groomed could get 20 years in jail for #sedition," he tweeted on Monday.

"This case has to show that the hate preachers don't get off lightly - so with multiple charges Trump should get more like 35 years."

Black's comment was in response to a Newsweek article that spotlights the charges against the Capitol rioters.