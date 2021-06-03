Trending Stories
Joe Biden's Tulsa Speech Compared To Jussie Smollett Hoax

Joe Biden stands in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday, Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper took aim at President Joe Biden's speech to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre, The Daily Caller reported.

"You know, this is really, really sad what the president is doing. This is perhaps one of the worst race hoaxes since the Jussie Smollett charge,” he said.

Smollett previously claimed to be a victim of a hate crime in Chicago that was believed to be a hoax. The Empire actor is currently facing charges related to the incident.

Biden Was Accused Of Lying

Cooper accused Biden of lying to Americans about the threat of white supremacy in the country.

“When the president of the United States stands up and lies to the American people about the American people,” he said.

"He says that we are so racist and that in particular, if you look around your community, you need to keep your eye out for one particular type of individual: white men, white nationalists, white racists."

Biden called for the creation of "common ground" in the United States on the 100th anniversary of the 1921 event that led to the murder of as many as 300 Black people.

Biden Outlined Plans To Address Racial Inequality

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker

As noted by CNN, Biden used the commemoration to reveal his adminstraitno's plan to address racial inequality in the United States. 

The administration's strategy includes plans to tackle racial discrimination in housing, small business opportunities, and voting rights.

Biden suggested that events like the Tulsa massacre still occur today and pointed to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

According to Biden, White supremacy is "the most lethal threat to the homeland today."

Biden Said He Will Reduce The Racial Wealth Gap

During his speech, Biden claimed that he will use federal government power to try and close the racial wealth gap. 

In particular, Biden said he will increase federal contracting with small and disadvantaged busiensss from 10 to 15 percent. Many such buinesses are minority-owned, and the proposal would allegedly provide them $100 billion over five years, per the White House.

"The fund will support adapting vacant buildings and storefronts to provide low-cost space for services and community entrepreneurs, including health centers, arts and cultural spaces, job training programs, business incubators and community marketplaces," CNN reported.

Trump's Tulsa Rally Recieved Criticism

Trump held a rally in Tulsa last year weeks after the commemoration of the city's massacre. The event was initially scheduled for Juneteenth, which is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Per Breitbart, the real estate mogul faced a backlash from some, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who accused him of trying to divide the country.

"He continues to try and divide us and really inflames the worst in people," she said.

Elsewhere, columnists Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan also took issue with Trump's choice of location for his rally.

