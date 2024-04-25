Trump Left 'Disappointed,' Gives This Horrible Nickname to NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman

Donald Trump has come up with a new derogatory moniker for Maggie Haberman, the New York Times reporter who exposed unpleasant information about his actions during his criminal trial and reported on the absence of pro-Trump supporters outside his courtroom. Longtime Trump critic Haberman reported in a NYT article on April 22 that there were just a few Trump fans present outside the courtroom where the former president is currently being tried for hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to allegedly hide an affair between the two. In a lengthy Truth Social tirade, the former president demeaned Haberman, per Raw Story.

Thousands of people were turned away from the Courthouse in Lower Manhattan by steel stanchions and police, literally blocks from the tiny side door from where I enter and leave. It is an armed camp to keep people away. Maggot Hagerman of The Failing New York Times, falsely… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 23, 2024

"Maggot Hagerman of The Failing New York Times, falsely reported that I was disappointed with the crowds," Trump declared. "No, I’m disappointed with Maggot, and her lack of writing skill, and that some of these many police aren’t being sent to Columbia and NYU to keep the schools open and the students safe," Trump ranted.

Not only did he violate the judge's specific order, he refers to Maggie Haberman as "Maggot." Speechless. https://t.co/ClqoLokkgp — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 26, 2023

Trump also offered the explanation that cops had really prevented his followers from congregating outside the Manhattan courthouse. "Thousands of people were turned away from the Courthouse in Lower Manhattan by steel stanchions and police, literally blocks from the tiny side door from where I enter and leave," Trump wrote, without any proof to back the claim. "It is an armed camp to keep people away."

Maggie Haberman twerked so hard for that man for years, only for him to turn around and call her "Maggot Hagerman of The Failing New York Times". pic.twitter.com/Ekvgj8wZtK — Jay Madison (@JayMadIV) April 23, 2024

Years of covering Trump had given Haberman close access to the president, and during his time in the White House, he even posed for a happy photo with her. However, because she has reported on his actions in the courtroom, especially his humiliating inability to stay awake through the trial, Trump's attitude toward Haberman has worsened since the hush-money trial began.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool

Circling back to the other claim made by Trump in the post—that a large number of his supporters showed up to rally for him in Manhattan and were turned away by police—doesn't seem to be true either. Video footage posted by NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard shows the streets surrounding the courthouse were open for traffic, with very few people showing their support for the former President. The claim that nearby streets were blocked off throughout the trial has also been refuted by Haberman, which may have infuriated Trump even more. Haberman's New York Times article about Trump's supporters being absent from outside the courtroom ruffled many feathers among the Trump supporter base online.

Trump railed on Truth Social today that his supporters are being kept from getting near the courthouse. But the area designated for his supporters is just across the street, and no more than two to three dozen have shown up @jonathanvswan @nateschweber me https://t.co/4V8xDIvJAR — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2024

Trump has often repeated that 'America' will not tolerate his legal predicament, portraying it as a threat to the nation. However, the courthouse's surrounding streets were comparatively peaceful and well-patrolled. Trump critics, in fact, overwhelmed the few Trump supporters present in the park, brandishing banners alleging his claimed relationship with a porn star. It was made clear in Haberman's piece that the area wasn't really shut off entirely. The courthouse was still available to the public, including those who wished to watch the trial in progress.