Lala Kent Breaks Down in Tears Over Fan Backlash for 'Disgusting' Behavior on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules has drawn quite a lot of attention in recent times thanks to her bold comments made during an open chat on Amazon Live rather than her draggy persona onscreen. The fans who tuned in to hear the updates about the show were greeted with Kent's current dilemma and her genuine sentiments. The US Sun reports that the fans asked Kent about the show finale but she didn't do what was expected of her. She claimed to be exhausted and to not be current on the last one which she chose to stay away from the drama.

Lala Kent says she hasn’t been watching ‘VPR,’ but the reunion really “shook [her] up.” She also knows that she is receiving a lot of backlash right now, but she doesn’t “regret any of the season.” She then gets emotional about it. #PumpRules (🎥: @vanderpodrecaps) pic.twitter.com/dU1Ty8JWov — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 23, 2024

Lala Kent admits that she hasn’t been watching the VPR reunion and it made her really upset. In addition, she is aware that she’s facing a lot of criticism from the audience right now, however, she has no regrets about the season. "I have to be honest with you, I have not been watching, was her answer. " "I feel like I finally found peace. The reunion really shook me up. I'm a feeler, I don't know how to be quiet." "I was kind of getting into a darker place this season," she continued. "I stayed off the internet. I know what people are saying and the backlash that I'm getting. "It's hard because unfortunately, I don't regret any of the season, but I think I should stay away from it," Kent explained.

Image Source: Bravo

It was obvious to see that her mental health was deeply affected by the many compliments and criticisms she got from her followers. Noticing all the hate being spread over the internet, she decided to prioritize her health and her baby. She explained that she was going to focus on her real-life experiences and come out of the world of reality TV. "I want to enjoy my pregnancy. This is my real life. I know the show is too but I want to stay in my real life," she emphasized, her voice trembling with emotion.

Besides her concerns, some fans' reactions to Kent's reactions were not good. They criticized her as hypocritical and self-centered. Although the reaction to what she said caused her to be more defensive, she still stood firm in protecting herself from further criticism and investigation. Along with Kent's mental issues, the past disputes between her colleagues intensified when she had problems with Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix. It was all about heated clashes and falling apart friendships born of issues that the ex-relationships entailed. Just like the rumors about the discord were spreading, Kent found herself facing consequences due to personal confrontations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Kent (@lalakent)

"This is a really important time in my life and I'll be damned if anyone tarnishes that," Kent explained. People raced to X, the former Twitter, to criticize Katie's sentimental remarks."She always wants grace but gives none to Ariana and Katie," wrote a fan. "Lala loves the sound of her own voice. All she does is make everything about herself. It's too much already," added another. "That is the definition of I can dish it out but I cannot take it," noted a third. "She always wants grace but gives none to Ariana and Katie," wrote a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Kent (@lalakent)

The feelings of being pregnant were no longer stressful for her but became a source of joy and optimism. As mentioned by Y! Entertainment, she disclosed the gender of her baby and informed her fans about her family expansion, and she was emanating joy. Kent thought that she would manage to view the new stage of her life with hope, no matter how hard the circumstances would be. "I'm so excited!" she chirped.