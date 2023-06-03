'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Celebrates Becoming a Homeowner With a $1.3M Mansion

Reality television star James Kennedy, from Vanderpump Rules, has recently made an upgrade from his apartment to a stunning million-dollar home, valued at $1.35 million. The news of his homeownership was met with excitement and applause from his co-stars during the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Kennedy recently purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style house in Burbank, California. Describing his new abode, he said, "It's a really cute three-bedroom little gray home. It's got a pool in the back, it's got a dream studio to be in." The 1,300-square-foot, single-story property, located in the “heart of a highly desired neighborhood” in the San Fernando Valley, offers both comfort and entertainment options, reports Page Six.

Built in 1940, the house has been newly redesigned and transformed to meet modern standards. It boasts a new roof, windows, and hardwood floors, as well as stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The exterior features new fencing, tidy landscaping, and appealing touches like tiny cacti lining the front of the freshly painted gray home with wooden paneling.

One of the highlights of Kennedy's new home is its seamless flow from the inside to the outside. The spacious backyard features an inviting in-ground pool and a covered patio area, making it an ideal space for entertaining friends and family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

Additionally, the house is conveniently located near local schools, which could be advantageous if Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, 27, plan to expand their family beyond their loved cats. Speaking of Lewber, James revealed that although he purchased the house on his own, his girlfriend of over a year would eventually move in with him. Fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall that the couple previously resided in a two-bedroom apartment that was featured on the show. It remains uncertain whether Kennedy's new home will make an appearance on the next season of the hit Bravo series.

During part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Kennedy broke the news of this new development and exclaimed, “James Kennedy’s a homeowner!” His co-stars wasted no time in showing their support and congratulating him for his achievement.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kennedy, with a net worth of $4 million, earns his income through his DJ gigs, live performances, and work as an electronic music producer. His role on Vanderpump Rules also contributes significantly to his financial success, as he takes home large paychecks, ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 per episode.

Producers are currently taking their time to navigate casting decisions, as the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has caused deep divisions among the cast members. Whether or not viewers will get a glimpse of James Kennedy's new residence on the show is still uncertain, adding an air of anticipation to the future of Vanderpump Rules.