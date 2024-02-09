‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Slammed for ‘Childish’ Behavior With Tom Sandoval’s Assistant

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has received unwavering support from her fans even since her ex-boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval cheated on her with friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. But in the second episode of season 11, Vanderpump fans were not pleased with the Dancing With The Stars favorite's treatment of Tom's assistant.

Even though they parted ways under challenging circumstances, Tom and Ariana continue to share their Los Angeles home. Viewers learned that the ex-couple only speaks to each other through Ann, Tom's assistant, as the dramatic episode opened with them scurrying through the house, attempting to avoid each other. Ann was always thrown into the center of their bitter split and put in the worst possible situation due to their misunderstandings, per Express.

Ariana being nasty to Tom's assistant is not cute#PumpRules pic.twitter.com/rYOOznXTrl — Emma (@emmaloulee85) February 7, 2024

In the episode, Tom declared that he wanted to throw a birthday celebration at the house. Not only did he boldly urge Ann to invite Ariana, but he also asked his assistant to ask his ex if she would want to stay in a hotel room instead.

Ann was completely taken aback by the circumstance and had no choice but to go to Ariana and ask her, apologizing for the embarrassing situation. "Sorry, this is so awkward. But Tom wants to have a birthday party here tomorrow," she told Ariana. Unable to contain her distaste, Ariana told Ann up front that the party was "not happening". Ariana shared, "I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party he can have it somewhere else. If there are people here making noise I will call the cops."

No wonder Tom Sandoval’s assistant resigned last week. This scene between her and Ariana was so uncomfortable. 😭 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/km2EuCTvyU — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 31, 2024

Ariana admits in the confessional video later that she detests the loud music, the filthy mess, and the long durations of parties. After Ann mentioned that Tom was hosting some guests, Ariana stated, "I'll just keep existing like I normally do in my own house."

Vanderpump viewers felt that Tom and Ariana were consistently causing uncomfortable situations for Ann and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their discomfort. One fan shared, "I feel so bad for the assistant. She is put in awkward situations."

A fan slammed Ariana for her rudeness to Ann, "I feel like Ariana could say things to the assistant with less sass. The assistant is so sweet and respectful and clearly doing a very awkward job - and she seems to be doing great." Another fan chimed in, "I hope they gave that assistant a huge raise to deal with all this childish bull***t."

tom, ariana, and the assistant have the most awkward dynamic going on like somebody move out 😭😭 #pumprules pic.twitter.com/VlitTvajHz — yuh (@poopoopeepee30) February 7, 2024

Ann allegedly has resigned, per US Weekly, and a fan took a dig at that in a tweet on X. "No wonder Tom Sandoval’s assistant resigned last week. This scene between her and Ariana was so uncomfortable," the user said. "the poor sweet assistant tryna play referee between tom and ariana in their shared living space," another user slammed.