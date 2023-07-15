‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Leaves Mental Health Facility: “She's a Totally Different Person”

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is aiming for a fresh start after facing severe backlash for an alleged affair with co-star Tom Sandoval. She recently checked out of a mental health facility after footing a whopping $200,000 bill. Leviss had been on intense healing therapy for the past two months at the Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona, as per TMZ. A source who spent time with the former beauty queen has revealed that she exited the facility as a totally 'new person' - "She is like a totally different person.” Meanwhile, Leviss has been negotiating a better deal with Bravo executives regarding a salary hike for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which already went on floors last week. “She wants to get as much money as she possibly can,” an inside source has revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Leviss (@raquelleviss)

Also Read: Jax Taylor Says 'Selfish' Tom Sandoval 'Had a Little Bit of a Diva Mentality' on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“For the right price, she will be there,” the insider shared further while also cautioning that Leviss is “genuinely concerned for her well-being” as she embarks on filming the series with her known co-stars. “Watching the Season 10 reunion was excruciating,” the inside source shared. “The way the other women just completely tore her apart and essentially wished her dead — it was just a lot to take.” The source also added that Leviss and the network are set to reach “a deal” before the cast members start their shoot at Lake Tahoe, California next week.

The rest of the cast including Ariana Madix, Sandoval, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy resumed the shoot for the series earlier this month. Leviss has not been part of the scene ever since the explosive three-part Season 10 reunion was filmed in March. Shortly after that she voluntarily entered the treatment facility. “Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her representatives had exclusively told Page Six in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Leviss (@raquelleviss)

Leviss was caught in an ugly cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval in March. Sandoval had been in a nine-year relationship with fellow co-star Ariana Madix when his affair was busted. At the time, the Madix had discovered an explicit video of the alleged couple on Sandoval’s phone, which led to the end of their long-term relationship. Raquel and Tom quit in the month of May right after the scandal caused mean 'headlines' in all media outlets. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” an insider had revealed then.

Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Celebrates Becoming a Homeowner With a $1.3M Mansion

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Amy Sussman

Leviss had then issued a public apology to Madix, her family, and fans, admitting that she had an “addiction to being and feeling loved” and displayed “patterns of codependency.”

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” her online apology statement had read. “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger boundaries, and learn to protect my mental health.”

Also Read: Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Finds Love Again: Spotted Dating Influencer Karlee Hale in Candid Photos

According to People, Raquel has once again embraced her roots by reverting to her birth name - Rachel during her stay at the treatment facility. The 28-year-old is ready to "reclaim her power" on Vanderpump Rules after her healing stint.

More from Inquisitr

JLo Reveals She Would 'Walk Out' on Ben Affleck If He Cheated Like Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix Snaps at Tom Sandoval in New Trailer for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Finale