Joe Biden Administration Walks Back Russian Bounties Claim

The claims first surfaced last June in a report from The New York Times. According to the piece, Russia offered Taliban-backed militants money to attack U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

The news ignited a backlash against then-President Donald Trump, who was accused of not taking sufficient action against the Kremlin.

Per The Inquisitr, additional reporting suggested that Trump and his administration were briefed about the alleged bounties in 2019.

Although Biden's administration recently announced sanctions against Russia, Business Insider reported that they underlined that the sanctions were not linked to the purported bounties in any way.