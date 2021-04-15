Joe Biden Administration Walks Back Russian Bounties Claim

A Thursday report from The Daily Beast reveals that Joe Biden's administration isn't confident about previous bombshell claims that Russia put bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
According to The Hill, a senior administration official appeared to walk back the claims in a phone call with reporters.
“The United States Intelligence Community assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks against U.S. coalition personnel in Afghanistan in 2019, including through financial incentives and compensation."