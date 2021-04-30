Joe Biden Slammed For Giving His Wife A Dandelion

President Joe Biden is facing scrutiny for giving his wife, Jill, a dandelion while walking to Marine One on Thursday, Raw Story reported.

In particular, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield used his airtime to express dismay at Biden's decision to give his wife the dandelion, which he claimed "hasn't even blossomed into a flower yet."

According to Raw Story, dandelions that are in the seed head stage have already passed the phase of being a flower.

Nevertheless, Stinchfield took issue with Biden's choice of gift.