Joe Biden & Donald Trump Are 'The Same Fascist,' Former Congressional Candidate Says

Former congressional candidate Jason Kishineff believes that Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the same when it comes to their leadership in the White House.

"Trump and Biden are the same fascist, only with one people say 'gaffe' and call immigrant prisons 'facilities' and pretend it's okay to bomb anti-ISIS fighters in Syria," he tweeted on Friday.

Kishineff also pointed to Biden's past political work, which includes bolstering police unions and bankers.

Kishineff also underlined the support Biden received from billionaires in the 2020 election.