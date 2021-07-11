Trending Stories
Celebrities

Pete's Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send De'Aaron Fox To Pelicans For Three Players & First-Rounders

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Eyeing To Acquire Ben Simmons Without Sacrificing D'Angelo Russell Or Anthony Edwards

US Politics

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Mitch McConnell With New Nickname

Celebrities

Penelope Cruz Wows In Plunging Blue Swimsuit In Sardinia

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Joe Biden & Donald Trump Are 'The Same Fascist,' Former Congressional Candidate Says

Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate.
Gettyimages | Mario Tama
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former congressional candidate Jason Kishineff believes that Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the same when it comes to their leadership in the White House.

"Trump and Biden are the same fascist, only with one people say 'gaffe' and call immigrant prisons 'facilities' and pretend it's okay to bomb anti-ISIS fighters in Syria," he tweeted on Friday.

Kishineff also pointed to Biden's past political work, which includes bolstering police unions and bankers.

Kishineff also underlined the support Biden received from billionaires in the 2020 election.

Many Have Argued Biden & Trump Are Similar

Despite being enemies in the 2020 presidential race, many have claimed that Biden and Trump are not too different.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, editorial writer and columnist Charles Lane argued that the pair are not too different.

"It has been four months since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president and Democrats took control of Congress," he wrote in his piece.

"The most underreported story of the transition is not how much things have changed, but how much they haven’t."

Biden's Foreign Policy Has Been Compared to Trump's

Joe Biden signs executive orders.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

In an op-ed for Newsweek, Daniel R. Depetris contended that Biden's approach to foreign policy is more similar to Trump's than some might want to believe.

"With the notable exception of cutting off U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and extending the New START agreement with Russia, Biden's foreign policy is more similar to Trump's than what his supporters may wish to admit," he wrote.

According to DePetris, Biden and Trump's similarities on the matter of foreign policy outweigh their differences.

Biden Has Faced Criticism From Progressives

Although some progressives — including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — were pleasantly surprised by Biden's early days in the White House, the honeymoon appears to have come to an end.

As reported by Politico, left-wing lawmakers are not thrilled with Biden's most recent actions as president.

"In recent days, liberal lawmakers and grassroots progressive groups have shifted their anxiety and ire toward Biden, as voting legislation, police reform and other major priorities have run into a Republican blockade in the Senate," the outlet claimed.

Biden Is Accused Of Following In His Predecessors' Footsteps

According to Motley Fool, Biden is following in his predecessors' footsteps, and not in a good way.

The outlet noted that Biden's White House has yet to require its appointed trustees to oversee the Social Security Trust Fund issue in the annual Trustees report before the deadline, which was over three months ago.

"President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden & Donald Trump Are 'The Same Fascist,' Former Congressional Candidate Says

July 11, 2021

Kamala Harris Blasted For Suggesting Rural Voters Can't 'Photocopy' IDs

July 11, 2021

Donald Trump Says His 2024 Plans Will Make People 'Very Happy'

July 11, 2021

Barack Obama Official Sounds Alarm On Hunter Biden's Art Scheme

July 11, 2021

Sidney Powell Slammed Rudy Giuliani After He Questioned Her Election Theories, Report Says

July 11, 2021

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Mitch McConnell With New Nickname

July 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.