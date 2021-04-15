Scientists Create First-Ever Human-Monkey Embryo Hybrids

An international team of scientists from the United States and China has created embryos made from both human and monkey cells, NPR reported.

In a Thursday study published in Cell, the team reveals that the embryos were created as part of a broader effort for find new methods of obtaining organ transplants.

Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a co-author of the study and a professor in the Gene Expression Laboratory of the Salk Institute for Biological Sciences in La Jolla, California, noted that organ transplantation is one of the most significant problems in modern medicine.