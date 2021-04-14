Colton Underwood Slammed For Following Candace Owens After Coming Out As Gay

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a GMA interview on Wednesday, and he is receiving scrutiny for some surprising things unrelated to his sexuality.

Notably, Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, who was the show's first openly gay winner, took aim at Underwood for following conservative commentator Candace Owens on Instagram.

"Yikes, he also follows C*ndace Owens," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"Let’s maybe stop praising and giving opportunities to this idiot."

Owens is a conservative commentator who has found herself in controversy on many occasions.