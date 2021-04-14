Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Enjoys Self-Care In Her Birthday Suit

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson's Thigh Gap Requires Strict Safety Warning

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Chows Massive KFC In Minuscule Bikini

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delivers Killer Threesome In Tight Pants

Colton Underwood Slammed For Following Candace Owens After Coming Out As Gay

Colton Underwood smiles off camera.
Gettyimages | Jerod Harris
Celebrities
Tyler MacDonald

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a GMA interview on Wednesday, and he is receiving scrutiny for some surprising things unrelated to his sexuality.

Notably, Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, who was the show's first openly gay winner, took aim at Underwood for following conservative commentator Candace Owens on Instagram.

"Yikes, he also follows C*ndace Owens," he tweeted on Wednesday. 

"Let’s maybe stop praising and giving opportunities to this idiot."

Owens is a conservative commentator who has found herself in controversy on many occasions.

Owens Is No Stranger To Controversy

Candace Owens stares in front of a microphone.
Gettyimages | Zach Gibson

Owens has not shied away from controversy during her political career. Her outspoken nature and tendency to dive into controversial topics has landed her in hot water on many occasions, including one instance when she differentiated nationalism from Adolf Hitler's policies, Global News reported.

“Whenever we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler,” she said at an event to promote the launch of Turning Point UK.

"He was a national socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.”

Owens Has Been Accused Of Being A Con Artist

As reported by Newsone, Owens has faced accusations of being a con artist. 

The conservative commentator previously used the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to help her win a racial discrimination lawsuit filed in 2007 — despite later criticizing the company as harmful to Black people. As noted by The Root, Owens now espouses the belief that racism does not exist in America.

Elsewhere, Owens — who is an open supporter of former President Donald Trump — previously headed a liberal-leaning website called Degree180 that was anti-Trump and opposed to Republican politics

Underwood Has Faced Accusations Of Being Fame Hungry

Despite support for Underwood's decision to come out as gay, skepticism of his alleged appetite for fame has continued to swirl.

"Just a reminder Colton Underwood is a dangerous stalker and is extremely fame hungry," one user tweeted.

Previously, The Hollywood Life cited a source who accused Underwood of being a manipulative person out to serve himself by gaining fame.

"Colton's smart," the source said. "All his moves were well calculated."

"After getting eliminated on The Bachelorette, he joined Tia in Bachelor in Paradise."

Underwood Also Received Backlash For His Abusive Past

Herren also took aim at Underwood for stalking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

"Colton Underwood is a manipulative, abusive stalker," he tweeted.

As reported by The Wrap, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly planting a tracking device under her car, sending her harassing text messages, and stalking her.

Although Underwood used the GMA interview to apologize for the "pain and emotional distress" he caused to the women he has dated through the years, he did not specifically mention the stalking.

According to documents linked to the case, Randolph was "fearful for her safety.”

Latest Headlines

Colton Underwood Slammed For Following Candace Owens After Coming Out As Gay

April 14, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Promotes Vaginal Health With Happy Hoo-Ha

April 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox & Two 1st-Rounders For Andrew Wiggins

April 14, 2021

Colton Underwood Makes Confession About Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay

April 14, 2021

Anthony Fauci Accuses Tucker Carlson Of Spreading 'Crazy Conspiracy Theory'

April 14, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1011 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

April 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.