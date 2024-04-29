Netizens Mock Trump on Instagram for His Birthday Message to Melania: "Poor Woman Must Be Humiliated"

On Melania Trump's 54th birthday, which fell on the eighth day of Donald Trump's criminal trial, he sent her a message from the court, as reported by Newsweek. Donald mentioned to reporters at the Manhattan court that he was obligated to be at the trial instead of celebrating with Melania. Meanwhile, internet users took to Instagram to mock Donald's post. One user commented, "The poor woman must be humiliated by her husband's very public infidelity."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

Another user took to the comment section and wrote, "I already know someone had to remind you it was her birthday." A third user added, "Yeah, and where are you? In court for the women you paid for keep quiet about infidelity..." Chiming in another user remarked, "Your wife doesn't even hang out with you, but you want to celebrate her birthday on everybody's social media. What a joke." While talking to the journalists, Donald also said "I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. Would be nice to be with her, but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

His comments were captured in a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Critics of Donald expressed their disapproval of his remarks. Political commentator, Fred Wellman wrote, "Fun fact. The heart of this criminal case is covering up his multiple affairs...while married to his birthday girl. Something tells me she's not crying in her gold coffee cup over him not being there." Another person echoed, "Trump says he would rather spend the day with Melania for her birthday but he has to be in court. Trump is literally in court because he enjoyed cheating on Melania."

Fun fact. The heart of this criminal case is covering up his multiple affairs...while married to his birthday girl. Something tells me she's not crying in her gold coffee cup over him not being there. https://t.co/DLzCAyK3cx — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 26, 2024

During his interaction with the press, Donald disclosed his wife's location, stating that she was in Florida, likely at their 17-acre Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. He also mentioned that he planned to join her for the remainder of the day after the court session. The former president stated, "I'll be going there this evening after this case finishes up. This horrible, unconstitutional case..." It remains uncertain if there was any celebratory event planned for the occasion, as Donald did not discuss it during his exchange.

Trump says he would rather spend the day with Melania for her birthday but he has to be in court.



Trump is literally in court because he enjoyed cheating on Melania.pic.twitter.com/fKPG8oxzrM — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Melania had been absent from the campaign trail until Saturday. As noted by Business Insider, Melania made a public appearance alongside her husband at a Log Cabin Republicans fundraiser hosted at Mar-a-Lago. On Friday morning, the former president addressed the press, flanked by his legal team and various aides, including Jason Miller, Boris Epshteyn, and Waltine Nauta. However, he did not explain why Melania or any other family members had not attended the trial to show support. Experts had suggested that her presence at the trial could potentially influence the jury's perception of him in a positive light.