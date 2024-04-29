Amid Taylor Swift's TTPD Album Release News Of Her Ex Joe Alwyn 'Moving on and Dating' Do the Rounds

Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor Swift, has moved past his previous relationship with the Bad Blood singer. However, Swift has immortalized her heartbreak in her upcoming 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. The singer has chronicled her failed relationships in the tracks from her new album, however, Alwyn is in a much happier place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

A source close to the 33-year-old actor revealed to PEOPLE, "He's dating and happy. He's a great guy and not into drama in any way." The insider further emphasized that there's no hostility between him and Swift and he's gracefully "moved on" from their past, "doing well," and "focused on his work."

"He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out," said the source, adding, that he'd never talk "poorly" about her. "Joe loves acting, but can't stand the attention that comes with it. He's not comfortable in the spotlight," referring to his absence from the media, especially after his breakup with Swift more than a year back.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Kamau

Alwyn and Swift dated for nearly six years from 2017 to 2023 before breaking up. Although nobody knows where the two first met, it was speculated that Cupid hit the ex-couple at the 2016 Met Gala. However, at the time Swift had still been dating Calvin Harris for a year (from 2015-2016). It was in June 2017 that the two were spotted together, making their relationship official.

During their time together, Swift, who famously preserves her life's memories in her music, dedicated the song Gorgeous to Alwyn back in 2017. Ed Sheeran has been a good friend of the singer and he was once quizzed about her relationship with The Favorite actor on a British radio show, "He's really nice," praised Sheeran. "Really, really friendly, really good dude," per ELLE.

A source at the time revealed that they split primarily because of their "difference in personalities," adding, "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," noting that the ex-couple "weren't the right fit for one another."

In the wake of Swift's upcoming album TTPD, Swifties speculated that her tracks So Long, London, and loml are a reference to her six-year-long relationship with Alwyn. Previously, the actor revealed his group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, which was called "The Tortured Man Club." This further cemented the claims of people about the album.

In 2022, the British actor told Harpers Bazaar that although he understands people's "interest" in wanting to know about the details of his relationship, he's not always comfortable answering them. "I completely expect people to ask those questions if I'm putting work into the world but I don't see why these questions should always be answered."

Swift, who's now dating the NFL star Travis Kelce, is busy with her upcoming Eras Tour while Alwyn's preparing for his new release Kinds of Kindness alongside Swift's friend Emma Stone.