Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris' Ugly Split Resurfaces After His Wife Confesses to Being a Swiftie

Vick Hope, the wife of the One Kiss hitmaker, has acknowledged that she is still a 'secret Swiftie', eight years after Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris went through an ugly breakup. During an episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie, and Jamie on April 8, the radio personality disclosed to the audience that she enjoys listening to Swift's music. “As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift. That’s just when I get my little fill— just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it’s done,” Hope admitted.

Calvin Harris’ wife, Vick Hope, says she listens to Taylor Swift when he isn’t around:



“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift. That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.” pic.twitter.com/W6UjOfFt7X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2024

Following a series of high-profile flings, Harris was Swift's longest-lasting public romance. As per The UK Mirror, at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015, Harris made his first public appearance alongside Swift. The Americana songstress didn't hold back, giving the now-40-year-old a public hug and kiss. Subsequently, the pair collaborated on the 2016 smash hit song, This is What You Came For, for which Swift used the pen name Nils Sjoberg. As per InStyle, in March 2016, the Lover songstress and Scottish DJ celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic getaway. "I'm in a magical relationship right now," Swift told Vogue. "And, of course, I want it to be ours, and low-key, this is the one thing that's been mine about my personal life."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The pair later broke up in June 2016 after 15 months of dating, with Harris soon taking to Twitter to attack the Blank Space songstress as the media caught wind of the fact that the DJ's hit song, This Is What You Came For, was written by her. "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-bf down," he blamed Swift in a series of since-deleted tweets. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy Perry ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it." He added, "Please focus on the positive aspects of your life because you've earned a great one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

The Feel So Close singer later regretted his public rant and confessed, as per People, that "It was completely the wrong instinct...I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me, and that was when I snapped." "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense." He added, "I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose...Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy." As for why the couple broke up, he explained, "For both of us, it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended."