Here's Why ‘Kylie and Timothée Break Up’ is Trending Online

The internet is abuzz with news of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's alleged breakup. Despite no confirmation from the Hollywood stars, speculation is rife about their relationship status. So, why do people think they've called it quits? Here's a deep dive into the issue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

Chalamet and Jenner, who are regarded as one of Hollywood's most reclusive pairs, are said to have begun dating in April. But the beauty tycoon didn't actually appear in public with the Wonka star until September of last year. Last month, the pair was spotted flaunting their relationship while strolling the 81st Golden Globes red carpet. Supporters of the couple maintained that since they are no longer spotted together in public, the couple has broken up, as per The Sun.

my automatic dance seeing the haters believing Deuxmoi's news about Timothée and Kylie's breakup, thinking it's true, then I remember that Kylie is with Timothée in New York 😂 #TimothéeChalamet #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/K4be8J3qVK — MR.TCHALAMET (@mrtchalamet) February 25, 2024

The Lady Bird star stopped at the New York premiere on Sunday to promote the follow-up. But Jenner was conspicuously absent. Fans speculated in an online post as to why the 26-year-old Jenner did not attend the Big Apple event in order to support her boyfriend. "This was the last stop on this press tour. So I guess she’s been dumped," a fan asserted on a Reddit thread.

Another fan commented, "[Kylie] hasn't gone to anything regarding Dune with him." "It's really over for [Kylie] now because [Timothee] has no more press to do and is going to be moving to New York and Montreal soon for the Bob Dylan biopic, which starts filming in March. He’s done with her," speculated another fan. Chalamet appeared solemn as he promoted his newest film on the red carpet in Seoul, South Korea. Fans speculated that his apparent gloominess was caused by a potential breakup. Due to her remark, fans had speculated that Jenner and the actor from Wonka had called it quits around Valentine's Day.

I feel like the whole timothee x kylie pr publicity stunt is slowly coming to an end. I can feel it. — 🥨 (@yutaslilbunny) February 27, 2024

The 81st Golden Globes last month was the last time Jenner and Chalamet were spotted together, as per People. The two made a very noticeable public show of devotion as they strolled down the red carpet together. Images of the couple sharing a kiss went viral, but a video of Chalamet's former castmate Selena Gomez purportedly talking to Taylor Swift about him and Jenner took center stage.

Over the years, Jenner has dated a number of well-known personalities in the entertainment world. The rapper Tyga, who was seven years her senior, was the focus of her first significant romantic involvement when she was a teenager. But in April 2017, after nearly three years of dating, they finally called it quits. Around the same time, Jenner began dating renowned rapper Travis Scott. In less than a year, Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster, Scott's child. However, before delivering their son Aire into the world in mid-2021, the pair took a break from late 2019 before announcing their breakup within a year.