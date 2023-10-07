Reality television star Kim Kardashian often lands herself at the center of controversy. In an unprecedented event, Kardashian left her fans outraged over her promotion of "appetite suppressant lollipops." This incident unfolded in 2018 when Kardashian took to Instagram to endorse Flat Tummy Co.'s controversial product.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star claimed that the key ingredient in these lollipops, Satiereal, induces a feeling of fullness. The idea behind the product was that consuming one of these lollipops when hunger strikes would supposedly help individuals stave off hunger until their next meal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

However, the promotion of such a product did not sit well with a significant portion of Kardashian's fan base. According to Women's Health Mag, in her Instagram caption, Kim enthusiastically shared, "You guys... @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They're Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they're literally unreal." This seemingly innocent endorsement quickly turned into a social media storm, with fans expressing their discontent and concern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Critics argued that Kardashian's promotion of appetite suppressants could potentially encourage disordered eating behaviors, particularly among her predominantly young and impressionable audience.

One Twitter user expressed disbelief, stating, "I actually can't BELIEVE the nerve of Kim Kardashian promoting 'appetite suppressant lollipops.' Her audience is made up of mostly impressionable young people who already have so much pressure on them to look and be perfect; we all deserve so much better." Even actress Jameela Jamil weighed in on the controversy, branding Kim as a "terrible and toxic influence on young girls."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The condemnation wasn't limited to fans alone; Life & Style reported that many others publicly called her out for her role in promoting what was perceived as potentially harmful products. In response to the growing uproar, Kim eventually decided to backtrack, deleting the paid promotion post from her Instagram account.

This move, while perhaps an acknowledgment of the public's concerns, did little to quell the ongoing debate about the responsibilities of influencers and celebrities in promoting products that could have detrimental effects on their followers' well-being.

Meanwhile, in her recent post on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a video announcing the launch of the new design collection of her brand SKIMS. The SKIMS bodywear post was captioned, "Introducing the Best of SKIMS: @KimCattrall, @NellyFurtado, @CocoJones, @HariNef, and @LanaCondor meet our most viral and influential collections. Discover the campaign and shop our signature shapewear, loungewear, and underwear now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

People loved the introduction by Kim Cattrall, user @gentledino wrote, "Samantha wouldn’t come back for Just Like That but came for SKIMS." Another user @shellz.too commended Cattrall by saying, "Kim Cattrall is the best publisher for this campaign Fr 🔥🔥 We’ll play Kim well played 👏" for the video intro of the upcoming variations to fit women of all shapes, colors, and sizes.

