Kylie Jenner Had a Strong Hunch Kourtney Kardashian Was Pregnant Two Months Before Confirmation

On the October 26 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Cosmetics' creator jokingly approached Kourtney Kardashian to ask her about possibly being pregnant. Kylie and Kourtney were attending niece True Thompson's birthday party hosted by her mother Khloe Kardashian in early April. When Kourtney came to the party looking exhausted, Kylie immediately asked if she was expecting. Although Kylie noticed her sister's unusual behavior, Kourtney did not reveal her pregnancy until June.

As reported by People, Kourtney told Kylie in the episode, "I’m like so exhausted, I can’t even stand up." Kylie replied, "I love you!" and then continued her sentence by asking, "Are you pregnant?" As the footage progressed, we see Kris Jenner, offering Kourtney a variety of celebration snacks, but the expectant mother politely declines. Kourtney told her mother, "No sugar… so I can’t have either of those. I don’t drink coffee. I’m caffeine-free right now, soy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free." Suddenly Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, chimed in with a joke about her being "free of everything" right now.

Kourtney has been posting updates about her pregnancy on Instagram for months. However, a fan recently shared their prediction for when the Lemme creator will have her baby, per The Sun. The question was, "Do we think Kourtney will be due on Halloween?" to which the fan replied, "This could be a total longshot but i feel like kourtney has been pregnant forever. but bc she’s so obsessed with halloween do we think her due date for baby barker (or induced date) will land on halloween (10/31)?" There were several other Kardashian fans that agreed upon and one of them added,"This is absolutely a theory of mine." Another one said, "I’m surprised that she didn’t have the baby just to steal Kim’s birthday thunder." A third one chimed in,"This makes perfect sense to me."

In a recent Instagram post, Kim Kardashian provided an update on the health of her pregnant sister, Kourtney. She used the post to discuss the star-studded celebrations held in honor of her 43rd birthday. She wrote a caption that read, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends thank you for all the birthday love and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."

But this has been the most difficult pregnancy for Kourtney, who needed emergency fetal surgery last month. Travis, who had been on the road with his band all over the globe, returned home to be with his wife throughout the traumatic period. In the weeks that followed, Kourtney seemed to be feeling much better as she posted pictures from her extravagant Disney-themed baby shower at her $9 million estate in Calabasas, California. She just posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Travis in bed together, with Travis cradling her pregnant belly. Kourtney wore no makeup and a baggy black t-shirt, and she swept her dark hair out of her face.

