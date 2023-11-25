Kim Kardashian is a household name by now, especially owing to shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its successor, The Kardashians. However, the SKIMS mogul is also known to be a very devoted mother to her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. Particularly, her relationship with her oldest daughter, North West, often finds itself in the limelight. North, in general, is quite humorously savage, much like her mother. While she has roasted her mother in the past on the aforementioned show, this particular moment was simply an epic move by North!

According to The U.S. Sun, an episode of The Kardashians featured a famous fashion designer and visionary for Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, to curate a masterpiece look for Kardashian. While it isn’t uncommon for clients to bring their kids to select an outfit for the day, North insisted on being there to analyze the look herself. Do note that although she’s a pre-teen, Kardashian’s daughter has quite an eye for style and wisdom beyond her years.

Circling back to the episode, afterward, Roseberry presented a preview of the look he’d so carefully crafted, taking into account Kardashian’s aesthetic and what best she could rock. While Kardashian appeared to approve of the look, there was still some criticism from North. Prior to this particular segment, in a confessional, Kardashian issued a subtle warning to Roseberry about her daughter’s harsh criticism. She said: “Okay, Daniel…I’m just warning you, North can be critical.”

Just as the three of them were discussing the overall look, Roseberry turned to North with a smile and said: “I heard you were into the look.” Although the designer perhaps expected a simple ‘Yeah, totally’ or maybe even a compliment on his skill, North chose a more honest and curt approach to his claims with a snarky remark of her own, leaving him in awe. She said: “Yeah, well…It could be just a little bit better.”

Without missing a beat, Kardashian chimed in, saying: “How could it be a little bit better? If I had a bra?” North bluntly responded: Yeah!” Not being dismissive of her daughter’s opinion, Kardashian pondered over the matter while eating her salad and asked North to share her thoughts on the outfit.

North West BRUTALLY roasts Kim Kardashian’s dress and dress designer for 3 minutes straight 😂



Listen to the kids bro 👂 pic.twitter.com/DDsnoPn9Y6 — THRIVE (@ThriveForeverX) November 23, 2023

North finally gave a detailed description of her mother’s outfit and said: “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped... The pearls look fake. It’s looking like beachy... It’s like the diamonds ruin it.” However, Kardashian tried to give her daughter some additional insight into her vision for the look and said, "No, no, I think you're wrong here. These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly," reported E! News.

North West ROASTS Kim Kardashian’s ‘dollar store’ Met Gala look in the newest episode of #TheKardashians 😂 pic.twitter.com/kd9pva8j1A — Etalk (@etalkCTV) November 23, 2023

North said: “I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store.” North's response left both her mother and Roseberry flabbergasted, with the designer quipping that it was his 'worst nightmare come to life.' Well, this mic-drop moment has still left fans of the show, Roseberry, and Kardashian reeling. Regardless of the pre-teen’s brutal honesty, she proved one thing: she’s just as awesome as the rest of her famous family and will continue to be her authentic self even when the cameras are on.

