'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Shows Off Baby Bump in a Risqué Outfit at a Music Festival

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was recently spotted having fun at the 2024 Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California. Kent posted a short clip of herself dancing with friends on her Instagram stories. The soon-to-be mother was glowing in an all-black ensemble, she donned a black, cropped t-shirt that was either rolled up and tucked into the bottom of her bra or cropped with an indistinct band logo. Kent styled the top that exposed her baby bump with a long skirt that had fringe all around it and showed off her black underwear.

She captioned the video "teaching the "Do-si-do," along with a laughing emoji. As per The Daily Mail, earlier, on the sixth anniversary of the passing of her father Kent Burningham, the reality star posted a moving tribute to her father on her Instagram stories. "Today marks 6 years since the passing of my dad. I can't help but look at the many blessings that have come to me since he's been gone," she wrote with an image of her daughter, Ocean. "Thank you, Dad. We love you and we miss you terribly & yes, Ocean knows exactly who you are," she finished. Kent is currently expecting her second child conceived via IVF as a single mother.

The Bravo star posted a sweet note with the gender reveal recently expressing gratitude for the IVF treatment, "Now that I have revealed I’m having a baby girl, seen her sweet little profile and my bump is bumpin', I’m feeling an overwhelming amount of love & gratitude. This journey has been incredibly empowering & I’m so thankful for the outpour of support. I’m really happy I get to share this time in my life with you all. Thank you @cryobank for helping me grow my pod and making my baby dreams come true in my own way, on my own terms."

She discussed more about the intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedure with Cosmopolitan, "And when I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids. It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, “You’re going to find somebody.” And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paul Archuleta

"I was open to the IUI route given how much I loved being pregnant and wanted to experience that again. Back then, I figured, Well, if we hit a wall, we can take the IVF route. And then if that didn’t work, I’d venture into adoption. There was nothing off the table," she continued. "My whole thing with this process is that I want to take the stigma away from those getting a donor but also from men who donate. I feel like you think of a sperm donor and you’re like, Oh, they were hard up for cash. I get emotional talking about it because this donor has changed my life. These men who come in and donate, whatever the reason, are giving these people the greatest gift," she concluded.