Catelynn Lowell Labelled as 'Greedy' After She Asked Fans to Donate $7k for Her Dad's Fiancee's Visa

Catelynn Lowell made an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing that she started a GoFundMe page. The online platform allows individuals to initiate crowd fundraisers. Within the post, the Teen Mom personality posted a photo featuring her father, David Lowell, along with his fiancée, Christine. She wrote, "Please read and donate if you feel it in your heart, and thank you." According to The US Sun, she further added, "Getting my dad to see his fiancee again." Yet, followers have criticized Catelynn for requesting donations to support her father, David.

On the crowdfunding platform, the MTV personality elaborated on the reasons behind her fundraising efforts, aiming to achieve a goal of approximately $7,000. She wrote, "My dad has found the person that he wants to be with for the rest of his life. Unfortunately, she’s on the other side of the world. My father has started the process of getting her to legally come to the United States so they can finally get married, be happy, and be the family they want to be!" Nevertheless, several critics voiced their disapproval in the comments section, accusing her of potentially taking advantage of her fans when she already possesses enough to assist them.

One user wrote, "Umm what? You can spend THOUSANDS on Butch going in and out of rehab but you can’t use your own money to help out your dad? This is kinda weird but maybe I’m missing something?" Another user wrote, "This grift is just as bad as you askin for donations for you daughter, & accepting gifts on Tik Tok. You make so much money there's no reason you can't help him out on your own." A third user commented, "I know there's a blue check mark next to your name but this seems fake." Another commentator mocked her and wrote, "What is the minimum amount of effort I can put into something and make it an interesting storyline for next season?"

Meanwhile, earlier, viewers witnessed Catelynn and her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, make the challenging decision to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption. This emotional event unfolded in 2009 during the initial season of ‘16 and Pregnant.’ Despite the heart-wrenching choice, the beloved couple eventually tied the knot in August 2015 after several years together. According to E! News, they have since welcomed three more daughters into their family: Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya. In a heartwarming moment last November, David shared a delightful photo of his granddaughter, Rya, capturing a closeup of the little girl smiling sweetly into the camera. His caption read, "Morning with Rya," accompanied by a heart and bird emoji.

In a journey from high school sweethearts to lifelong companions, Catelynn and Baltierra's love story began in the 7th grade. The Teen Mom stars initiated their romantic relationship in 2005, and after three years of dating, they discovered they were expecting a child during their junior year of high school, according to PEOPLE. However, they felt unprepared for parenthood. Additionally, the couple got engaged twice before finally exchanging vows. Over the years, they welcomed three more children into their family, showcasing the evolution of their relationship from young love to an enduring bond.