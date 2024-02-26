Donald Trump Opposes Alabama’s IVF Ruling: ‘Like the Overwhelming Majority of Americans’

In a recent social media post on Truth Social, Donald Trump criticized the Alabama Supreme Court's decision, stating it makes it "harder" for American families to have children. He specifically denounced the ruling regarding frozen embryos being considered "children," urging the Alabama state legislature to promptly address the issue and preserve IVF accessibility in the state. Trump emphasized his unwavering support for strong, thriving American families and stressed the importance of making it easier, not harder, for parents to conceive, as per Mediaite.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social, "Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America. Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby. Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!" as per CNBC.

Chief Justice Tom Parker of Alabama cited the Bible and God in order to support his ruling, stating that "Human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God." "All all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory" Parker went on. According to the Pew Research Center, Trump has long courted the evangelical vote, winning it by 60 points in 2016 and over 70 points four years later.

Several Republicans have also voiced their opposition to the choice. This Thursday, conservative Representative Matt Gaetz declared, "Something is totally wrong. People who want to have a family should have the government and the law on their side. And the notion that discarded embryos in an IVF somehow turn these people who want children and want families and want the American dream into criminals is really wrong." Trump nominated three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, who voted in 2022 to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion by a vote of 6-3. Trump has steadfastly backed the evangelical opposition to abortion rights. With a proud "only I was able to kill Roe vs. Wade," Trump claimed. Trump's criticism of Alabama's IVF ruling shows his commitment to American families and echoes the views of many Republicans and evangelicals.