Megyn Kelly Calls Out Republican Party’s Pro-Abortion Stance During Presidential Debate

Megyn Kelly, a journalist and podcast host, blasted the Republican presidential contenders on Thursday for their positions on abortion, labeling the topic a "f****** loser" for the party. She called the Republican Party's obsession with outlawing abortion as cruel, claiming they were out of step with the electorate and needed to quickly change course. Kelly added that she had "no faith in the Republican Party to turn any of this around." Her analysis of the national elections on The Megyn Kelly Show, which saw Republican states like Ohio vote to defend abortion rights and Kentucky choose to retain their Democratic governor who ran on a platform of granting access to abortion, was harsh. "They cannot win by saying no abortions and no exceptions. It's a f****** loser," the podcast host expressed furiously.

As per The Daily Mail, about two-thirds of Americans believe that abortion ought to be permitted in most situations. Just over 10% believe it ought to be prohibited at all times. The next Republican debate is scheduled for December 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Kelly confirmed on Thursday that she will serve as its moderator. Newsmax is all set to televise the debate. Kelly brought up the fact that Andy Beshear, who was re-elected as governor of Kentucky on Tuesday, had a compelling advertisement with a young woman who had been raped by her stepfather when she was twelve years old. The woman claimed that Daniel Cameron, Beshear's opponent, would have refused to allow her to have an abortion and dictated what she should do with her body.

"That is devastating, and she was thanked by the Democratic incumbent, Governor Beshear, in his victory speech," said Kelly. "The Republican Party, I understand it's a pro-life party: They are too extreme for the voters, and that's irrespective of how any of us may feel on the life choice issue. They are too extreme for the voters even in states like Kentucky, and they're going to keep losing unless they come to that realization." Kelly's remarks are similar to those made by Republican front-runner Vivek Ramaswamy, who claimed during the debate on Wednesday night that his party had turned into a "party of losers" in the wake of Tuesday's election results. He held the Republican National Committee chair, Ronna McDaniel, accountable for the defeats."We've become a party of losers at the end of the day," he said, citing a string of setbacks since taking over as RNC chair in 2017.

"We have to have accountability in our party," said Ramaswamy. "For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight and look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over, yield my time to you."

