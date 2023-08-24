‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Condemns Trump’s Truth Social Tirades, Labels Him as ‘Lunatic'

Donald Trump's online rants continue to grab attention as he deals with his third indictment concerning the 2020 Capitol riots. Alyssa Farah Griffin, host of The View and former Trump aide, has unapologetically referred to the former president as a "lunatic" in her criticism of his Truth Social outbursts.

As the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant, Alyssa Farah Griffin was once a significant figure in the Trump administration. Recently, however, she has become a vocal opponent of him. She has gained a unique perspective on the political spectacle that is playing out in front of the country thanks to her trip from the inner workings of Trump's team to a role on the famous daytime talk show The View.

Trump has turned Truth Social into his platform for ranting after being banned from common social media sites. Trump made his public disagreement with Pence known by accusing his previous ally of "going to the dark side." Trump wrote, “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side."

He added, "I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

But as Griffin rightly pointed out, this is only one of many occasions in which Trump has deceived former allies. She remarked, "Trump will turn on anyone. Loyalty is a one-way street for him. Pence put his fidelity to the Constitution over Trump. I hope he won't agree to support him again." Her statements reflect the feelings of countless others who have lost faith in Trump's unstable and self-serving brand of politics.

Griffin's criticism goes further than Trump's criticism of Pence. She has used several platforms to express how she feels about the former President. Her comments indicate a complicated connection that has changed from a firm supporter to an outspoken critic.

Trump will turn on anyone. Loyalty is a one way street for him. Pence put his fidelity to the Constitution over Trump. I hope he won’t agree to support him again. pic.twitter.com/aQyY1sbFHm — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 6, 2023

Trump's unrestrained usage of social media garnered attention and frequent controversy throughout his presidency. His removal from social media sites like Twitter had no impact on his rhetorical style. Instead, although facing major legal challenges, his position on Truth Social has given him a fresh platform to express his views and interact with his fans.

Griffin's Twitter account also shows her calling Trump a "lunatic," in addition to her most recent statements. She had written, "Yo, GOP - we just going to keep pretending this is normal & okay? I wouldn’t let my family near the kind of lunatic that rants like this on the internet."

Yo, GOP - we just going to keep pretending this is normal & okay? I wouldn’t let my family near the kind of lunatic that rants like this on the internet. pic.twitter.com/I0Ua1QxvqY — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 6, 2023

