Katy Perry to Return for Season 22 of ‘American Idol’ Despite Strong Opposition From Fans

Katy Perry will be making a comeback as a judge on American Idol for its 22nd season after much speculation. Alongside her, fellow panelists Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will also be returning, and the iconic Ryan Seacrest will once again host the beloved singing competition when auditions kick off in August, per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Momodu Mansaray

Also Read: Katy Perry Gets Praised for Sharing Unedited Pics of Her Real Body While on Vacation

Despite facing polarizing opinions in the past, ABC is thrilled to welcome back the chart-topping pop star. During Season 21, Perry received criticism for some of her remarks about the show's hopeful contestants. However, an insider defended her actions, stating Perry was “just doing her job,” and she “has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera." The source also added, "She never has any ill intent."

Image Source: Getty Image | Photo by Michael Caulfield

While some contestants may have taken offense to Perry's comments, others have defended her, drawing comparisons to the famously acerbic original American Idol judge, Simon Cowell. In the eyes of many fans, Perry's commentary pales in comparison to Cowell's notoriously harsh insults. Luke Bryan, her fellow judge, supported her in this regard, stating that Perry should be allowed to have fun and inject humor into the show without being overly cautious. However, Perry's remarks haven't been without controversy. One instance involved a contestant named Sara Beth Liebe, a 25-year-old mother of three. Perry made a joking comment about Liebe "laying on the table too much," leading to accusations of "mom-shaming." Liebe expressed hurt over the remark in a TikTok video, "I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom, and it’s hard enough to be a woman." Subsequently, she withdrew from the competition to be with her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Also Read: Orlando Bloom Shares a Rare Glimpse of Katy Perry During Their Exotic Vacation With a Sweet Message

Another incident occurred when Perry criticized contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's glittery costume. Perry suggested, "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage. Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard." Although these comments might have been meant as constructive feedback, they sparked controversy and were interpreted as negative criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Also Read: When Katy Perry Got Emotional During School Shooting Survivor's Inspiring American Idol Audition

Additionally, Perry faced accusations of being dismissive towards contestant Wé Ani after she advanced while her favorite contestant, Elijah McCormick, did not. This led to further discussions about her judging style and its potential impact on contestants' morale. With the upcoming season approaching, it remains to be seen how Perry will play her part as a judge and mentor in the singing reality show. As the auditions commence in August 2023, viewers will be eager to witness the talent, drama, and dynamic interactions between the judges, and the contestants which have been the essence of American Idol since its inception.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/07/25/katy-perry-returning-to-american-idol-for-season-22-after-fan-backlash/

www.dgepress.com

https://pagesix.com/2023/03/22/american-idol-contestant-calls-katy-perrys-mom-shaming-joke-hurtful/

More from Inquisitr

'American Idol' Judges Have Visions for 2024 Season, Katy Perry Declares It's 'Not a Karaoke Show'

Katy Perry Stuns in Chic Black Dress on Romantic Dinner Date with Fiancé Orlando Bloom as They Lock Arms