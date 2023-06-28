Whoopi Goldberg Takes a Stand for 'Evangelicals of My Youth' Amid Controversial Support for Donald Trump

Television personality Whoopi Goldberg defended the "Evangelicals of My Youth" after her co-hosts criticized the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition gathering where attendees heckled Chris Christie and applauded Donald Trump for stating, "I'm being indicted for you."

According to Mediaite, Sunny Hostin remarked, “What was shocking to me was the hypocrisy of the evangelical community, booing at the truth. I mean, we can all have differences of opinion, but the facts remain the same. And, [Trump] did these things, so it’s almost like they were going, ‘la la la la la la la la’ like little kids because they’re still going to vote for him.”

Sara Haines, fellow host on The View, concurred and stated, “The first time around, I remember… I don’t understand the kind of ‘explaining this away,’ but some people said it was just to get those Supreme Court justices. Their one issue, their one issue. And they got them. To me, it’s more shocking they remain there after they got their justices.”

“The evangelicals are not the evangelicals of my youth,” Goldberg said during the conversation. “I’ve always known evangelicals. And while we have different roads to God, they’re, you know, basically the same roads. But I don’t know who these folks are.”

Goldberg remarked to her co-hosts, “You know, the thing about evangelicals that we all have to remember is that they’re human beings. They’re people and they’re flawed, like all of us, so, you know, when they wake up and realize that God may not be on their side the way they think he is, because someone who says, ‘I’m doing this for you,’ sounds an awful lot like, you know,” following a brief discussion of Jerry Falwell and his scandal-plagued son. "The great J.C.," Haines referred to Jesus Christ during the conversation. “Many of them are such good people and being taken by this charlatan, which is distressing,” Hostin stated.

