Meghan Markle Lost Interest in Royal Life After Realizing Prince Harry Was the 'Number Two Man'

By Simran Kumari
Published on : 05:30 PST, Oct 24, 2024
The strong love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has withstood the constant media flurry that has come their way. Their romantic journey began when Harry started dating the American actress in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and exchanged wedding vows at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in a lavish ceremony in 2018. However, Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, has revealed that soon after their wedding, Markle faced a harsh reality. She was tired of the royal life when she realized that Harry was the "number two man" and a spare to Prince William's heir. This gave her a brief introduction to the dynamics of royal life.

Speaking about this, Seward said, "She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role." As reported by OK! Magazine, she added, "She was married to the number two man, not the number one man, which would have been William. That was definitely when the rot began to sort of fester a little bit." Even though she initially loved the public attention and the sense of being a princess, Markle eventually found the role less attractive. She has also publicly shared her challenges adjusting to royal life, including how she was treated and how hard it was for her to fit in.

 

 

In Harry & Meghan, the former actress confessed that feeling truly accepted by the Windsors was a challenge for her. Around that time, whispers also suggested that the palace staff did not trust Markle. One staffer reportedly remarked that she comes with a lot of baggage, while another allegedly referred to her as "Harry’s showgirl." As tensions grew, Harry and Markle made headlines in January 2020 by announcing their decision to step back from royal duties. Just a month later, in February, they confirmed that their exit from royal life was permanent, according to US Weekly.

 

 

Meanwhile, in another incident, Royal author Tina Brown criticized Markle and Harry in a harsh critique. As reported by Fox News, she said, "In England, they’re going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry. But actually, the thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry." She made these remarks during her appearance on The Ankler podcast. She praised Harry, describing him as "flawless" in his duty as a prince, and also called him the most talented member of the royal family. However, the author provided a more critical viewpoint of Markle.

 

 

Brown believes that Harry is completely under Markle's influence, who constantly makes bad choices, and has the worst judgment possible. She continued by saying that Markle's refusal to listen is her major weakness and that her ideas are "total crap." Brown also criticized the way the couple exited the monarchy in 2020, likening Harry to a "lamb to the slaughter" since his marriage to Markle. Now, the couple resides in Montecito, California, where they are raising their two children.

