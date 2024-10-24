Meghan Markle Lost Interest in Royal Life After Realizing Prince Harry Was the 'Number Two Man'

The strong love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has withstood the constant media flurry that has come their way. Their romantic journey began when Harry started dating the American actress in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and exchanged wedding vows at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in a lavish ceremony in 2018. However, Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, has revealed that soon after their wedding, Markle faced a harsh reality. She was tired of the royal life when she realized that Harry was the "number two man" and a spare to Prince William's heir. This gave her a brief introduction to the dynamics of royal life.

Prince Harry departs the Rolls Building of the High Court on June 6, 2023, in London, England. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)

Speaking about this, Seward said, "She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role." As reported by OK! Magazine, she added, "She was married to the number two man, not the number one man, which would have been William. That was definitely when the rot began to sort of fester a little bit." Even though she initially loved the public attention and the sense of being a princess, Markle eventually found the role less attractive. She has also publicly shared her challenges adjusting to royal life, including how she was treated and how hard it was for her to fit in.

'Meghan wanted to be number one in the Royal Family, but there is only one.'



Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry & the war between the Windsors says Meghan Markle 'couldn't understand why she wasn't more important' once she became part of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/bD5d1cmmfK — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 25, 2022

In Harry & Meghan, the former actress confessed that feeling truly accepted by the Windsors was a challenge for her. Around that time, whispers also suggested that the palace staff did not trust Markle. One staffer reportedly remarked that she comes with a lot of baggage, while another allegedly referred to her as "Harry’s showgirl." As tensions grew, Harry and Markle made headlines in January 2020 by announcing their decision to step back from royal duties. Just a month later, in February, they confirmed that their exit from royal life was permanent, according to US Weekly.

No one can truly prepare for the level of cruelty Meghan experienced from the British press—especially the racial attacks. She entered the royal family with hope, but instead of support, she was met with relentless negativity. Yet, her love for Harry held her strong. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hv2jxa7TLA — Harry will have all the fun then (@brewerelac) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, in another incident, Royal author Tina Brown criticized Markle and Harry in a harsh critique. As reported by Fox News, she said, "In England, they’re going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry. But actually, the thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry." She made these remarks during her appearance on The Ankler podcast. She praised Harry, describing him as "flawless" in his duty as a prince, and also called him the most talented member of the royal family. However, the author provided a more critical viewpoint of Markle.

The former editor of Vanity Fair Tina Brown has described the Duchess of Sussex’s projects as “total crap” and Prince Harry as a “lamb to the slaughter” who blindly followed his wife - the Duke was “pretty much in the thrall of Meghan”



“The trouble with Meghan is that she has… pic.twitter.com/JYdXsBtW16 — Codey369 (@Codeym369) October 22, 2024

Brown believes that Harry is completely under Markle's influence, who constantly makes bad choices, and has the worst judgment possible. She continued by saying that Markle's refusal to listen is her major weakness and that her ideas are "total crap." Brown also criticized the way the couple exited the monarchy in 2020, likening Harry to a "lamb to the slaughter" since his marriage to Markle. Now, the couple resides in Montecito, California, where they are raising their two children.