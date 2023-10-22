'It was all a facade.' Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, deceived fans about a 'happy marriage,' while the estranged couple has been living separate lives since 2016. Renowned Hollywood reputation expert Eric Schiffer calls them out for faking their relationship in public, branding them as "self-absorbed."

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

In shocking interviews, the 52-year-old actress reveals the "truth" of her marriage with the I Am Legend actor. Apparently, unbeknownst to many, the once much-in-love couple became exhausted from trying to keep their relationship afloat. The seemingly happy couple quietly went their separate ways in 2016.

The Girls Trip actress tells Hoda Kotb from TODAY, "I think just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people," as reported by E! News. "And we hadn't figured that out." Her bombshell revelations came before her memoir Worthy is set for a release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

But despite what Pinkett-Smith says, the reputation expert Schiffer slams the "it" couple for their deluding lies and 'breaking their fan's trust' by portraying themselves as a "happy" married couple. The expert also claims her startling confessions won't help her sell copies of her memoir. Instead, she would have to pay a hefty price for it.

Schiffer claims, "Jada and Will's trust and reputation with the public were hit hard by revealing they separated for seven years," reported Daily Mail. "The two hid it from the public, appearing together to serve their self-absorbed, out-of-touch celebrity elite agenda," he continued.

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming @NBCNews primetime special with @HodaKotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her current relationship status with Will Smith, ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy.” pic.twitter.com/hMoAwi3ETz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2023

He [Schiffer], who serves as the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, added, "The duo were deluded and failed to see that audiences today are easily disgusted by celebrity phoniness. Readers will now question and be slow to trust many of the stories in Jada's book."

The pair who tied the knot in 1997 repeatedly gushed over each other, flaunting their "love" during public events, movie premieres, and red carpets. They also showcased their commitment and admiration on social media platforms with 'loved-up' tributes on several occasions. However, it was apparently all a lie.

In fact, during one of the segments of her interview, the Collateral star confessed she was shocked when the 55-year-old stormed onto the stage to defend her honor and slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars in 2022. To refresh fans' memory, Rock mocked Pinkett Smith's bald look, which was because she suffered from alopecia.

As to what broke her marriage with The Pursuit of Happyness star, she revealed, "Why it fractured, that's a lot of things," adding, "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Despite secretly living apart for seven years, the estranged couple haven't yet officially filed for divorce. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce." She continued, "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Pinkett Smith's tell-all book, Worthy, is scheduled to be released on October 17, 2023.

