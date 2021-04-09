Joe Biden's Administration Will Allegedly Send Warships To Black Sea

President Joe Biden's Pentagon is allegedly planning to send warships to the Black Sea amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

As reported by CNN, an official from the Department of Defense told the publication that the plan is intended to act as support for Ukraine in response to Russia's growing military presence on the country's eastern border.

Under a 1963 treaty, Turkey must be informed within 14 days of deployment to the Black Sea. At the time, CNN reported it was unclear if Turkey had received notice of the Biden administration's purported plans.