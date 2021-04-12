Anthony Fauci Warns Of 'Breakthrough Infections' After Vaccination

During a White House briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that "breakthrough infections" would still surface after vaccination, The Hill reported.

"No vaccine is 100 percent efficacious, or effective, which means that you will always see breakthrough infections, regardless of the efficacy of your vaccine," he said.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pointed to examples of such breakthrough infections in other vaccines used in both clinical trials and the real world, such as flu shots.