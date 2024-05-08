‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump Should Be Jailed in Guantanamo for Violating Gag Order

The hosts of the popular ABC daytime talk show The View spent time debating which jail, if any, should be assigned to former President Donald Trump for violating the gag order placed on him. First, moderator Whoopi Goldberg ridiculed Trump for being 'a snowflake', frequently voicing grievances about the gag order on the internet. "I think to prove a point, put him in the clink," co-host Sunny Hostin asserted. "Where should Trump be imprisoned?" asked Goldberg in response.

STORMY DANIELS TESTIFIES IN HUSH MONEY CASE: After the judge in former Pres. Trump's case served him a stern warning that additional violations of a gag order could result in jail time, #TheView co-hosts react to the latest. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/M9lHuHD6DC — The View (@TheView) May 7, 2024

As per EW, the legal expert immediately proposed the contentious New York City jail of Rikers Island, while Goldberg proposed reopening San Francisco's renowned Alcatraz facility. "That's number one...Rikers. But, I'm okay if he goes to Alcatraz and they reopen it. You know, what about Guantanamo Bay?" Goldberg suggested. The studio audience gasped as Guantanamo Bay is a controversial military detention camp that has a reputation for torturing its detainees. Co-host Ana Navarro mocked that Guantanamo, located in Cuba, "would be close to Trump's Mar-a-Lago," meaning "Melania and come and visit." Steering the discussion to more somber topics, co-host and former communication staffer for Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin opined that "even if he's not convicted, this could resonate with women" and influence the next presidential race.

Today’s testimony from Stormy Daniels should cause a mistrial!



After being threatened with jail by the judge’s ridiculous gag order, President Trump cleverly side steps it by just quoting the news!!



Listen!



pic.twitter.com/K223vkzA5G — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 7, 2024

Goldberg still had one option yet to present— an extremely high-security prison. “Chapo was in supermax. You know, hey now, he wants to be with the hip people, come on!” the Oscar winner stated sarcastically. After Hostin presented a legal note that emphasized Trump "pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records and has denied ever having an affair with Stormy Daniels," Goldberg turned to the camera with the final word, "And that's what you do. You deny, deny, deny, lie lie lie, deny, deny, deny!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Yenesel

As per The Wrap, since the other alternatives are all prisons, which are usually utilized for long-term, post-sentencing inmate accommodation, a trip to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn would be the most likely scenario if Trump were ordered to do any jail time. As per BBC, Justice Juan Merchan has issued a stern warning to Trump for violating the gag order for the second time during the trial. "At the end of the day, I have a job to do and that job is to protect the dignity of the judicial system," the judge declared.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the city is prepared to handle former President Trump's potential processing at Rikers Island if he continues to violate the gag order that Judge Juan Merchan issued in Trump's criminal hush money trial. pic.twitter.com/idYWiw9eVr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 7, 2024

Following three weeks of testimony in the first-ever criminal prosecution of the 2024 GOP frontrunner, Justice Merchan stated on Monday that it didn't seem the $9,000 gag order fee from the prior violations had worked as a deterrence. "Therefore going forward this court will have to consider a jail sanction," he said. "It is important that you understand that the last thing I want to do is put you in jail." Justice Merchan called the gag order violations "a direct attack on the rule of law" that he cannot abide by. Meanwhile, Trump called the gag order 'disgraceful'. "Our Constitution is much more important than jail. It's not even close. I'll do that sacrifice any day,'' he said later to the media personnel outside the courtroom.