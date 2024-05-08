Internet Reacts as Stormy Daniels Testifies Donald and Melania 'Don’t Even Sleep in the Same Room'

Former President Donald Trump's hush money trial took an explosive turn as key witness, Stormy Daniels, testified in court. As per AP News, as Daniels presented a thorough and graphic description of their encounter — which Donald has repeatedly denied — the jury sat captivated. “My motivation wasn’t money,” she said before testifying. “It was to get the story out."

Stormy Daniels just testified that Trump showed her a photo of Melania, and when Stormy said she's beautiful, Trump responded: "We don’t even sleep in the same room." pic.twitter.com/QOyCEzFe2K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 7, 2024

According to Daniels' testimony, the Republican leader asked her if she would like to have dinner with him after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. As per The Independent, the adult film star agreed and went up to his penthouse. Daniels claims that evening, Donald — who was sixty at the time — talked with her for about two hours. Daniels stated that during the exchange, he showed her a picture of his wife Melania Trump, and told her not to worry about her. “Don’t worry about that,” he said, “We don’t even sleep in the same room.”

It was common knowledge Melania had separate quarters at the White House, as she does at MAL. Whatever romanticized version of a loving couple MAGA has come up with for Donald & Melania doesn't actually exist. It's a business transaction that produced a legitimate offspring. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 7, 2024

Melania and Donald had only been married for a little over a year — in January 2005 — when the alleged affair began. Their son Barron Trump was born in March 2006, a mere four months before Donald took an interest in Daniels. Her testimony didn't come as a surprise to netizens, who concurred that it has long been known and discussed that the power couple slept separately. @MilenaAmit tweeted, "It was common knowledge Melania had separate quarters at the White House, as she does at MAL. Whatever romanticized version of a loving couple MAGA has come up with for Donald & Melania doesn't exist. It's a business transaction that produced a legitimate offspring."

Now, Peeps, that can't be a surprise. The woman slapped his hand as they were getting off AF1 in Paris. She refused to join him in Washington, D.C. for weeks for fear (most likely) she would have to sleep in the same room with him. The knowledge that they slept in separate rooms… — Sombria Coley (@smbrcoley) May 7, 2024

User @smbrcoley chimed, "Now, Peeps, that can't be a surprise. The woman slapped his hand as they were getting off AF1 in Paris. She refused to join him in Washington, D.C. for weeks for fear (most likely) she would have to sleep in the same room with him. The knowledge that they slept in separate rooms in NY was known while they were on the Campaign trail."

@Gina660 tweeted, "That's nothing new. They hadn't slept in the same room from the beginning. His other mistress who he took to trump towers, showed her his bedroom & Melania's separate bedroom. This was way before he was president. Their marriage was in name only for a green card for her & family." User @thac0_salad echoed, "On one hand, it's believable. On the other, he's a serial liar and might have said it to get her to sleep with him."

Prosecution has waited to release the names of witnesses for this reason. That Trump would post about them on social media. pic.twitter.com/4dp6C877dI — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) May 7, 2024

As per The New Republic, Donald learned of Daniels' court appearance only on Tuesday morning and immediately went on a tirade on Truth Social, which he later took down out of concern that he would be breaking the court's gag order. Meanwhile, Washington Post journalist Kellie Meyer took a screenshot of the alleged post and tweeted, "Trump posts on Truth moments ago and says he was just told who the witness is today. He says “This is unprecedented, no time for lawyers to prepare."