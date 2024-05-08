Trump’s Disturbing Comparison of Stormy Daniels to Ivanka Trump: "You Remind Me of My Daughter"

In the salacious testimony that Stormy Daniels offered in former president Donald Trump's hush money criminal case, a very disturbing detail has emerged. Daniels said that at one point during their sexual encounter, Donald made a comparison between her and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Daniels alleged that Donald remarked, "You remind me of my daughter," possibly alluding to the fact that they are both blonde, smart, and underappreciated, Salon reported.

It's beyond disgusting that Trump told Stormy Daniels she reminds him of his daughter. Trump should be banned from public life forever. Gross. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 7, 2024

On May 7, Daniels testified against Donald in Manhattan, telling the jury about the night she reportedly had intimate relations with him. Under oath in response to a subpoena, the adult film star said that she, then 27, met Donald at the 2006 Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament, as per ABC News.

Donald, who was married to Melania Trump at the time, has refuted the allegations of the affair on several occasions. "I didn't know his age, but I knew he was as old as or older than my father," Daniels said, noting her father was 60 at the time.

Stormy Daniels testified that just b4 they had sex, #Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka.



This line is made even more gross given he said this about Ivanka in a live interview. #TrumpTrial #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident #TrumpIsADisgracepic.twitter.com/iwPnkxM0EP — Kiera  (@KieraGorden) May 8, 2024

Daniels a.k.a. Stephanie Clifford, revealed that she was contacted by Donald's security at the event and asked if she wanted to go to dinner. She claimed that although she was not initially interested, she changed her mind after being persuaded by her publicist. "You'll get a great story if nothing else," the publicist allegedly said.

Daniels added that she saw Donald in a room at one of his properties, and she made sure to laugh about the fact that he was wearing silk pajamas. "He was wearing silk or satin pajamas that I immediately made fun of him for, 'Does Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?'" she recalled saying to him. "I told him to go change and he obliged very politely," She described that Donald changed into a dress shirt and slacks, and the two then sat at a table and talked.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Silbiger

According to Daniels, their discussion was mostly about her experience in the adult film industry. She recalled that Donald had asked her, "Are there any unions? Do you get residuals? How do you get paid? Do you get health insurance? What about STDs?" Additionally, during the conversation, Donald mentioned Melania, whom he had married a year prior, and reassured Daniels that they did not "even sleep in the same room."

According to Daniels' testimony, she had intercourse with Donald thereafter and he didn't use a condom. She was very detailed in her description of their alleged sexual encounter and was subsequently rebuked by Judge Juan Merchan, who stated, "We don't need to know the details of the intercourse." According to reporters in the courtroom, Donald was "looking straight ahead with a scowl on his face" as Daniels testified.