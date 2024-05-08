Piers Morgan Angrily Refers to Prince Harry as a ‘Treacherous Weasel'

Prince Harry is back in London on Tuesday to commemorate the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary. He had hoped to see his father on his journey to Britain, but it seems that will not be possible.

Harry's representative informed The Post, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

BREAKING: King Charles has checked his diary and can’t find time to see his treacherous weasel of a youngest son. pic.twitter.com/4G3hi4NHLH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 7, 2024

Piers Morgan was the first person to taunt Harry on social media after learning that he would not be able to see his father, who was just stricken with cancer. He shared on X, "King Charles has checked his diary and can’t find time to see his treacherous weasel of a youngest son."

Morgan also wrote a column for The Sun where he mentioned, "If Charles had really wanted to see him, he’d have made the time." He offered a few more thoughts on the Duke's statement, "Charles would rather impale himself on a rusty sword than meet up with someone who has wrought such vengeful misery on the Royal Family for so many years now." He went on to brand Harry as 'whining, snarling, fuming spoiled little brat who relishes publicly attacking his father'.

I think Harry is done. I think after this service it might be the last time the Invictus games is ever in the UK. This is historic and just with the UK press wanted. I hope you lose the bid for the games. They are much more deserving countries than the UK — LaToya Newell (@take94) May 7, 2024

Morgan's Twitter post was flooded with a lot of backlash from Prince Harry's supporters. One user commented, "Harry’s a better human then you mate." A second one wrote, "If this is true, it's horrendous, and shame on you for glorifying it. The cancer should have been the wake up call for Charles, and he should be doing everything possible to heal his family while he still can."

A third user jotted down, "It's not like Harry thought last night. 'I'll pop across to London and see Daddy while I am there'. It has been arranged ages. Basically Charles has refused to meet him. Who can blame him." A fourth user called Morgan a 'clown' and added, "Piers, you clown. Prince Harry is in the UK for work. He never said to any one of you that he planned to see his father. Stop making this trip about the royal family feud."

Morgan was never a fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and last week on a radio show the broadcaster advised King Charles III to move forward with caution. As reported by OK, during his most recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, he said, "They shouldn't be using the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bestowed on them by the monarchy. I hope that King Charles - who is massively distracted by his illness - will at some stage have that conversation and say, 'You can't keep the titles. I'm sorry.'" Charles' health has, meanwhile, alarmed his family and well-wishers.

Earlier, a source informed The Daily Beast, "Of course, he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on."

The cancer diagnosis even made the Palace start making plans in case something happens to the King. The source revealed, "The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It's no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds."