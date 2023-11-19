Kim Kardashian Admits to Being “Over the Edge” With Her Work Commitments to Mom Kris Jenner

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner can be seen confronting Kim Kardashian regarding her unhealthy work schedule. The SKIMS founder is shown juggling her daily life between Los Angeles and New York as she preps for her American Horror Story TV role and MET gala costume fittings. Kris points out to Kim that she is overworking herself to the point of exhaustion, "I'm just trying to tell you, I'm worried."

That is when the Hulu star confesses that her latest acting gig is giving her sleepless nights. “I will say American Horror Story put me over the edge," she said, adding, "I seem like I’m losing it.” To this Kris replied, “You know, I think that you’re so overwhelmed that you are going from thing to thing to thing," adding, "You started off this year by saying, ‘I’m gonna do less’ and now you’ve done twice as much.”

The KUWTK alum became a major character in the most recent season of American Horror Story. Emma Roberts's character, actress Anna Victoria Alcott, is assisted by Kim's character, Siobhan Corbyn, a public relations specialist, in her quest to win prestigious industry awards. As per The UK Mirror, during the confessional, Kim told the camera, "My mom sent me a text saying, 'I've seen your schedule and it's giving me anxiety and you have to slow down', but there's not much more I can cut down because I've committed to things and I've got to figure that out."

Kim went on to acknowledge that she feels nervous about her career graph and that it motivates her to do better. "So I'm always like, 'Wait a minute, do I have imposter syndrome?' Where I can't believe that like we did it and I just don't believe it so work hard to make sure that it doesn't go away."

"There's so much going on all the time so I want to check in with my kids, from time to time, to make sure that they're just feeling good emotionally, because just when you think everything is in order, it's not, and just when you feel like you've done the best job you possibly can, you didn't,'" Kris mentions during the confessional.

As per The Daily Mail, the mother-daughter duo sit down to talk about Kim's Coccydynia in the episode, "Pain in or around the bony structure around the bottom of the spine,' Kim read, as Kris added, 'Well that would be the only thing in the entire universe that would possibly slow you down, the way you've been going lately, honestly. Back in the 80s, at bible study, the teacher used to stay, 'If the devil can't get you bad, he'll get you busy.' And what that meant was just a distraction from everything in your life."

Kris continued to say, "You know, I think that you're so overwound, that you are going from thing to thing to thing. You started off this year by saying I'm gonna do less, and now you've done twice as much." Kim then insisted, "If I have all these things that I've committed to, there's nothing I can cut out," but Kris said, "I think you think that you can do everything."

The billionaire beauty founder later admitted, "Yeah, I don't know, there are certain things I just like as a challenge and then I get into it and I realize maybe it's like a lot."

