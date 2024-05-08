Internet Criticizes Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look, Calling It a 'Horrible Example for Young Girls'

When Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2024 Met Gala wearing a corset dress that almost demolished her waist, she infuriated the crowd. On Monday night, she climbed the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a detailed John Galliano for Maison Margiela dress that shaved her stomach to harrowing levels. She flashed the floor-length skirt, made see-through with a pattern of tumbling silver leaves.

As reported by The Mirror, a grey cropped John Galliano cardigan, which she carefully slung over her shoulders, finished the ensemble. She quietly retaliated against rumors that bleach had damaged her platinum blonde hair so badly that it fell out in a so-called chemical cut by wearing her hair down around her face. Though the ensemble hasn't won over fashionistas, a lot of people have come out to criticize the reality star for her appearance. One user commented on X, "I like the cardigan & the dress is beautiful but the corset squeezing the waist so small? That is self-abuse/self-harm & a horrible example to set all the young women & girls who look up to her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

A second one commented, "This whole outfit is a why? for me. It's not epic/iconic like she likes. The shawl is so bizarre that I think there must have been a wardrobe malfunction and she can't serve because she's trying desperately not to pass out from compressed lungs." Some of the fans were also confused about her cardigan which didn't match with the outfit. One fan wrote, "The bottom gives, but it’s almost like there was a malfunction & she had that sweater last minute? Clearly, something going on here." Another one explained her outfit, "The theme is sleeping beauties reawakening. like it’s supposed to look like she just rolled out of bed with her messy hair and grabbed a sweater with this beautiful gown on. like that’s the contrast, very on the theme and well done actually."

She about to pass the fuck out she barely breathing she fighting for her life — Dr. Jonathan Shubin Ph.D (@Shubin91) May 7, 2024

A body language expert Judi James informed the outlet, "[Kim is] keen to suffer for her art, namely the all-covering black body stocking that might have made a trip to the loo require bolt-cutters and a sewing kit. This dress would appear to be making a different and even more vital bodily function challenging, i.e. breathing. Kim’s slightly guppy-style lip movement hints she might be struggling to pull in a proper lung-full of the heavily perfumed air, as does her trait of leaning her shoulders forward as she poses for the cameras."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The Hulu star is not new to creating controversy with her outfit choices that constrict her waist. She infamously infuriated critics when she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala wearing an incredibly tight Thierry Mugler wet gown. Later, she acknowledged that she had taken 'corset breathing lessons' to get her curves inside the dress. Although some conjectured that Kardashian had a rib removed to achieve her dramatic hourglass shape for the event, it was really the result of rigorous workouts six days a week and the expertise of renowned corsetier Mr. Pearl. A week after the Met Gala, Kardashian shared images of her look along with the caption, " 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection."